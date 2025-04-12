Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

Radico Khaitan Ltd is a prominent Indian manufacturer of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), established in 1943 as Rampur Distillery. Headquartered in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, the company has grown into one of India’s largest and oldest producers in the spirits industry. Radico Khaitan offers a diverse portfolio of brands, including 8PM Whisky, Magic Moments Vodka, and JAISALMER Indian Craft Gin. The company operates in over 100 countries, with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets. Radico Khaitan Share Price on NSE as of 12 April 2025 is 2,352.05 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Radico Khaitan Share

Open: 2,367.25

High: 2,382.00

Low: 2,338.40

Mkt cap: 31.47KCr

P/E ratio: 102.44

Div yield: 0.13%

52-wk high: 2,637.70

52-wk low: 1,429.85

Shareholding Pattern For Radico Khaitan

Promoter: 40.24%

FII: 17.72%

DII: 25.56%

Public: 16.48%

Radico Khaitan Share Price Target Tomorrow

Radico Khaitan Share Price Target Years Radico Khaitan Share Price Target Months Radico Khaitan Share Price Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 April ₹2400 Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 May ₹2430 Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2460 Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2490 Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2520 Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2550 Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2580 Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2610 Radico Khaitan Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2640

Key Factors Affecting Radico Khaitan Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors influencing Radico Khaitan’s share price growth:

1. Strong Focus on Premium Products

Radico Khaitan has been emphasizing its premium and luxury product lines, such as Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. This strategy has led to significant growth, with the Prestige & Above category now contributing 46% of IMFL sales volume and 69% of sales value.

2. Consistent Financial Performance

The company has demonstrated robust financial growth, with a 25% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹81 crore in the second quarter. Revenue from operations also rose by 9% to ₹1,116 crore, indicating strong operational efficiency.

3. Expansion into New Markets

Radico Khaitan is expanding its presence in both domestic and international markets. Notably, the company’s premium whisky brand, Royal Ranthambore, has entered the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) network, which is expected to drive strong trials and cultivate brand loyalty among a wider consumer base.

4. Operational Efficiency and Backward Integration

The commissioning of the Sitapur distillery has secured long-term supplies of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), a critical raw material for IMFL production. This move is expected to support the company’s growth for the next six to seven years and has improved gross margins by 70 basis points to 42.5% in FY2024.

5. Strategic Product Launches

Radico Khaitan continues to innovate with new product launches, such as Happiness Gin and Pink Vodka, which are gaining strong traction. These additions are expected to incrementally add to volumes in the coming years, supporting sustained growth.

6. Positive Market Outlook and Analyst Confidence

Analysts have a positive outlook on Radico Khaitan’s growth prospects. For instance, Sharekhan has initiated a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, citing the company’s premiumisation strategy and consistent double-digit volume-led revenue growth as key drivers for future performance.

Risks and Challenges for Radico Khaitan Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact Radico Khaitan’s share price:

1. High Valuation Relative to Earnings

Radico Khaitan’s current Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio stands at approximately 99.77, which is considered high compared to industry standards. This elevated valuation may raise concerns among investors about the stock being overvalued, potentially leading to price corrections if earnings growth doesn’t meet expectations.

2. Operational Risks and Supply Chain Disruptions

The company faces operational challenges such as supply chain disruptions, increased costs, and potential production delays. These issues can affect the timely delivery of products and impact profit margins, posing risks to the company’s financial performance.

3. Financial Risks Including Debt and Interest Rate Fluctuations

Radico Khaitan has a net debt of ₹700 crore, which, while manageable, still represents a financial obligation. Fluctuations in interest rates could increase debt servicing costs, potentially affecting profitability and share price stability.

4. Overdependence on Domestic Market

While Radico Khaitan has a strong presence in the Indian market, it faces limited international exposure. This overdependence on the domestic market makes the company vulnerable to local economic downturns, regulatory changes, or shifts in consumer preferences, which could negatively impact its revenue and share price.​

5. Competition from Established and Emerging Brands

The alcoholic beverage industry is highly competitive, with established players like United Spirits and United Breweries, as well as emerging local brands. Intense competition can pressure Radico Khaitan’s market share and profit margins, potentially affecting its stock performance. ​

6. Regulatory and Taxation Risks

Changes in government regulations, such as increased taxes on alcoholic beverages or stricter advertising laws, can impact Radico Khaitan’s operations. Such regulatory shifts may lead to higher operational costs or reduced sales, posing challenges to the company’s profitability and share price growth.

