Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

Federal Bank is a well-established private sector bank in India, known for its strong financial performance and customer-centric services. As of April 9, 2025, the bank’s share price stood at ₹190.15, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹46,642.55 crore . The bank has shown consistent growth, supported by a robust loan book and improving asset quality, with Gross NPA at 2.13% and Net NPA at 0.6%. Federal Bank Share Price on NSE as of 11 April 2025 is 189.50 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Federal Bank Share

Open: 190.50

High: 191.95

Low: 186.92

Mkt cap: 46.54KCr

P/E ratio: 11.59

Div yield: 0.63%

52-wk high: 217.00

52-wk low: 148.00

Federal Bank Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Federal Bank

Promoter: 0%

FII: 26.32%%

DII: 48.9%

Public: 24.78%

Federal Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow

Federal Bank Share Price Target Years Federal Bank Share Price Target Months Federal Bank Share Price Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025 April ₹194 Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025 May ₹197 Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025 June ₹100 Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025 July ₹103 Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025 August ₹106 Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025 September ₹109 Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025 October ₹112 Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025 November ₹116 Federal Bank Share Price Target 2025 December ₹220

Key Factors Affecting Federal Bank Share Price Growth

Federal Bank, a prominent private sector bank in India, has witnessed notable share price growth influenced by several key factors:​

Strong Financial Performance Over the past three years, Federal Bank has achieved a commendable revenue growth of 17.27%, with its loan book expanding by 19.87% year-over-year, surpassing its five-year compound annual growth rate of 11.8%. This robust financial performance underscores the bank’s operational efficiency and growth trajectory. Strategic Leadership Transition The appointment of KVS Manian as the new Managing Director and CEO has been well-received by investors. His vision to position Federal Bank among the top five private banks in India, emphasizing growth, profitability, and technological advancement, has bolstered investor confidence. Improved Asset Quality Federal Bank has consistently enhanced its asset quality, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) reducing to 2.13% and Net NPA to 0.6%. This improvement reflects prudent risk management and augments the bank’s financial stability. Positive Analyst Outlook Brokerages such as Citi, JPMorgan, and Motilal Oswal have maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Federal Bank, citing its strong growth potential and strategic initiatives under the new leadership. This positive sentiment from analysts contributes to the stock’s upward momentum. Consistent Shareholder Returns Federal Bank’s total shareholder return over the past five years stands at an impressive 338%, indicating consistent value creation for its investors. Robust Capital Adequacy With a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.13%, Federal Bank maintains a strong capital position, ensuring its ability to support future growth and absorb potential financial shocks.

Risks and Challenges for Federal Bank Share Price

Federal Bank, a prominent private sector bank in India, has demonstrated strong growth and resilience. However, like all financial institutions, it faces certain risks and challenges that could impact its share price. Here are six key factors to consider:​

Market Volatility and Sector Underperformance Federal Bank’s stock has recently experienced declines, underperforming its sector. For instance, the stock dropped 3.56% on February 12, 2025, and over three days, it fell by 5.28%, trading below key moving averages. Such performance can affect investor confidence and share price stability. Decline in Deposits The bank has faced a decrease in total deposits, dropping from ₹266,563 crore to ₹264,829 crore. A reduction in deposits can impact the bank’s liquidity and its ability to fund loans, which may, in turn, affect profitability and share price. Interest Rate Fluctuations Banks are sensitive to changes in interest rates, which can influence their net interest margins. Fluctuating rates can affect the bank’s earnings and, consequently, its stock performance. Regulatory Risks Changes in banking regulations can pose challenges. New compliance requirements or policy shifts may increase operational costs or limit certain revenue streams, potentially impacting the bank’s financial health and share value. Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) Holding Patterns A decline in FII holdings can signal reduced foreign investor confidence. For example, FII holdings in Federal Bank decreased from 28.57% to 26.32% between March and December 2024. Such trends can influence market perception and share price. Competitive Pressure The banking sector is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Increased competition can lead to margin pressures and affect the bank’s growth prospects, which may reflect in its stock valuation.

