OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

OM Infra Limited is a diversified infrastructure company in India, engaged in sectors like hydro-mechanical equipment, steel fabrication, hydropower development, real estate, and hospitality. Established in 1971, the company has completed over 40 projects across India and abroad, including notable ones like the Kurichu Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan and the Upper Krishna Project at Almatti Dam. OM Infra Share Price on NSE as of 12 April 2025 is 117.30 INR.

Current Market Overview Of OM Infra Share

Open: 120.00

High: 120.00

Low: 116.00

Mkt cap: 1.13KCr

P/E ratio: 47.12

Div yield: 0.43%

52-wk high: 227.90

52-wk low: 97.05

OM Infra Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For OM Infra

Promoter: 67.05%

FII: 0.02%

DII: 4.06%

Public: 28.86%

OM Infra Share Price Target Tomorrow

OM Infra Share Price Target Years OM Infra Share Price Target Months OM Infra Share Price OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 April ₹130 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 May ₹140 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 June ₹150 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 July ₹160 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 August ₹170 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 September ₹180 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 October ₹190 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 November ₹210 OM Infra Share Price Target 2025 December ₹230

Key Factors Affecting OM Infra Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that can influence the share price growth of OM Infra Ltd:

1. Securing Large Infrastructure Projects

OM Infra’s share price often rises when the company wins significant infrastructure contracts. For instance, in March 2025, the company secured ₹448 crore worth of water infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh, leading to a 10% jump in its share price. Such project acquisitions enhance revenue visibility and boost investor confidence.​

2. Strong Financial Performance

Consistent growth in revenue and profits positively impacts the share price. In the fiscal year ending March 2023, OM Infra reported a standalone net profit of ₹33.54 crore, a significant increase from ₹11.07 crore the previous year. Additionally, revenue from operations rose by 150% to ₹719.76 crore. Such robust financial results can attract investors and drive share price growth.

3. Government Infrastructure Initiatives

The Indian government’s focus on infrastructure development, including programs like the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and the Jal Jeevan Mission, provides opportunities for companies like OM Infra. Participation in these initiatives can lead to increased project orders, enhancing the company’s growth prospects and potentially boosting its share price.

4. Diversification into Renewable Energy

OM Infra is exploring opportunities in renewable energy sectors, such as solar and wind projects. Diversifying into these areas aligns with global sustainability trends and can open new revenue streams. Successful expansion into renewable energy can enhance the company’s market position and positively influence its share price.

5. Operational Efficiency and Technological Adoption

Implementing advanced technologies and efficient project management practices can improve operational efficiency. OM Infra’s adoption of digital tools for project monitoring and emphasis on sustainability practices contribute to timely project completions and cost savings. These improvements can lead to better profit margins and investor confidence.

6. Promoter Holding and Investor Confidence

A high promoter holding often indicates strong confidence in the company’s future. As of recent data, OM Infra’s promoters hold a significant stake in the company, which can be reassuring to investors. Additionally, the absence of promoter pledging suggests financial stability, further boosting investor trust and potentially supporting share price growth.

Risks and Challenges for OM Infra Share Price

​Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact OM Infra Ltd’s share price growth:

1. Volatile Profit Margins

OM Infra has experienced fluctuations in its profit margins over time. Such volatility can make it challenging for investors to predict future earnings, potentially affecting the company’s stock performance. ​

2. High Valuation Metrics

The company’s current valuation ratios, such as the Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio, are relatively high compared to industry averages. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued, which could limit its potential for price appreciation in the near term.

3. Limited Institutional Ownership

OM Infra has a relatively low level of ownership by institutional investors. This could indicate a lack of confidence from large investors, potentially leading to reduced liquidity and increased volatility in the stock price. ​

4. Dependence on Government Projects

A significant portion of OM Infra’s revenue comes from government contracts. Any delays or changes in government infrastructure spending could adversely affect the company’s financial performance and, consequently, its share price.​

5. Insider Selling Activity

There have been instances of insider selling within OM Infra. While not inherently negative, consistent selling by insiders might raise concerns among investors about the company’s future prospects.

6. Market Sentiment and External Factors

OM Infra’s stock price is also influenced by broader market conditions and investor sentiment. Factors such as economic downturns, changes in interest rates, or geopolitical events can impact the stock’s performance, regardless of the company’s fundamentals.

