Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

Swaraj Engines Limited is a publicly listed company in India, trading under the symbol SWARAJENG on both the NSE and BSE. As of November 14, 2024, the share price was approximately ₹2,808.45 on the NSE and ₹2,809.45 on the BSE. ​The company has demonstrated strong financial performance, with a return of 16.58% over the past three years. Swaraj Engines is known for its consistent dividend payouts, offering an annual dividend of ₹95 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of around 3.36%. Swaraj Engines Share Price on NSE as of 12 April 2025 is 3,895.00 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Swaraj Engines Share

Open: 3,665.00

High: 3,899.00

Low: 3,665.00

Mkt cap: 4.73KCr

P/E ratio: 30.38

Div yield: 2.44%

52-wk high: 4,200.05

52-wk low: 2,266.00

Swaraj Engines Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Swaraj Engines

Promoter: 52.12%

FII: 3.35%

DII: 9.77%

Public: 34.76%

Swaraj Engines Share Price Target Tomorrow

Swaraj Engines Share Price Target Years Swaraj Engines Share Price Target Months Swaraj Engines Share Price Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 April ₹3930 Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 May ₹3960 Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 June ₹4000 Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 July ₹4030 Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 August ₹4060 Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4100 Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 October ₹4130 Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 November ₹4160 Swaraj Engines Share Price Target 2025 December ₹4200

Key Factors Affecting Swaraj Engines Share Price Growth

Here are 6 key factors that can affect Swaraj Engines’ share price growth:

1. Demand for Tractors in India

Swaraj Engines makes diesel engines mainly for tractors. So, when the demand for tractors goes up – especially in rural areas – the company’s sales can rise. Good monsoons, strong agricultural output, and government support for farming can boost tractor demand and help the company’s growth.

2. Performance of Mahindra & Mahindra

Swaraj Engines works closely with Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which owns a big stake in the company and is also its main customer. If M&M’s tractor sales do well, Swaraj Engines benefits too. So, the performance of M&M plays a direct role in Swaraj’s future.

3. Raw Material Costs

The cost of steel, aluminium, and other raw materials affects the company’s profits. If raw material prices go up and Swaraj Engines can’t pass on the costs to customers, its profit margins may get hurt, which can affect the share price.

4. Government Policies for Agriculture

Subsidies, farm loan waivers, and schemes that support mechanization in farming can boost tractor sales. Any positive steps from the government towards the rural economy or agriculture sector can help Swaraj Engines grow and support its stock price.

5. Company’s Expansion and Capacity Utilization

If Swaraj Engines increases its production capacity or uses its existing facilities more efficiently, it can lead to better financial performance. Investors usually respond positively to such operational improvements, which can lift the share price.

6. Overall Market Sentiment and Economic Conditions

Like all other stocks, Swaraj Engines is also affected by broader market trends and investor mood. If the Indian economy is doing well and investors are confident, the share price can go up. But during uncertain times, even strong companies may see short-term dips.

Risks and Challenges for Swaraj Engines Share Price

Here are 6 detailed points explaining the risks and challenges that can affect Swaraj Engines’ share price:

1. Heavy Dependence on a Single Customer (Mahindra & Mahindra)

Swaraj Engines mainly supplies engines to Mahindra & Mahindra. If M&M reduces its orders or decides to change suppliers, Swaraj’s business can be seriously affected. This kind of high dependence on one customer is a big risk for the company.

2. Fluctuating Tractor Demand

Tractor sales in India can change based on monsoons, crop prices, and rural income. In years when rainfall is poor or farm earnings drop, tractor sales can fall. This directly reduces engine demand, affecting Swaraj Engines’ revenue and share price.

3. Rising Raw Material Costs

If the prices of key materials like steel and aluminium go up, the company’s costs rise too. Since it may not always be able to increase product prices, its profit margins can shrink, which may make investors worried.

4. Limited Product Diversification

Swaraj Engines mainly makes diesel engines for tractors. This narrow product focus can be a weakness. If the tractor industry slows down or technology shifts quickly (like towards electric tractors), the company might struggle to adapt.

5. Technological Changes and Competition

The engine industry is seeing changes with electric and hybrid technologies. If Swaraj Engines doesn’t keep up with these shifts, it may lose out to competitors who offer more advanced or fuel-efficient products.

6. Regulatory and Environmental Risks

Government rules around emissions and environmental safety are becoming stricter. If Swaraj Engines has to spend a lot to meet these norms, or if any new rule disrupts its current production setup, it could affect its financial performance and share price.

Read Also:- RIL Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update