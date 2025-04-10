Indian Infotech Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

​Indian Infotech and Software Ltd. (IISL) is an Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC) engaged in providing loans to individuals and businesses, as well as participating in share trading activities. Incorporated in 1982, the company aims to support startups and enterprises aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. As of April 9, 2025, IISL’s share price was ₹1.09, reflecting a 2.68% decrease from the previous close. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1.78 and a low of ₹1.02, indicating notable volatility. Indian Infotech Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 1.09 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Indian Infotech Share

Open: 1.11

High: 1.11

Low: 1.08

Mkt cap: 138.11Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 1.78

52-wk low: 1.02

Indian Infotech Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Indian Infotech

Promoter: 3.2%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 96.8%

Indian Infotech Share Price Target Tomorrow

Indian Infotech Share Price Target Years Indian Infotech Share Price Target Months Indian Infotech Share Price Indian Infotech Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1.20 Indian Infotech Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1.30 Indian Infotech Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1.40 Indian Infotech Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1.50 Indian Infotech Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1.60 Indian Infotech Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1.70 Indian Infotech Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1.80 Indian Infotech Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1.90 Indian Infotech Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2.00

Key Factors Affecting Indian Infotech Share Price Growth

​Indian Infotech and Software Ltd.’s share price growth is influenced by several key factors:​

Financial Performance The company’s financial health plays a crucial role in determining its share price. For instance, in the last quarter, Indian Infotech reported total revenue of ₹60.84 million, which was a 47.76% decrease compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the net income for Q3 2024 was a loss of ₹92.14 million. Such declines can negatively impact investor confidence and the share price. Return on Equity (ROE) A low ROE indicates that the company is generating minimal profit from its shareholders’ equity. Indian Infotech has an ROE of 0.64%, which is relatively low and may deter potential investors seeking profitable ventures. Promoter Holding The level of promoter holding can influence investor perception. Indian Infotech has a low promoter holding of 3.20%, which has decreased by 13.2% over the last three years. Such a decline may raise concerns about the promoters’ confidence in the company’s future prospects. Market Sentiment and Trading Activity Market sentiment, influenced by trading volumes and investor perceptions, can affect share price movements. For example, on March 25, 2025, a bulk deal involving 15,593,650 shares traded at an average price of ₹1.14 occurred. Such significant transactions can impact the stock’s liquidity and price volatility. Interest Coverage Ratio This ratio measures the company’s ability to pay interest expenses on outstanding debt. Indian Infotech has a low interest coverage ratio, indicating potential difficulties in meeting its debt obligations, which could negatively affect its share price. Working Capital Management Efficient management of working capital is vital for smooth operations. The company’s working capital days have increased from 247 days to 639 days, suggesting potential liquidity issues and operational inefficiencies that could impact investor confidence and share price growth.

Risks and Challenges for Indian Infotech Share Price

​Indian Infotech and Software Ltd. faces several risks and challenges that could impact its share price:​

Declining Financial Performance The company has reported substantial operating losses and a sharp drop in profitability, leading to a significant decline in performance over the past year. This financial instability can erode investor confidence and negatively affect the share price. Low Promoter Holding As of December 2024, promoter holding remains low at 3.20%. Low promoter stake may indicate limited confidence from the promoters and can be perceived negatively by potential investors. Market Volatility The stock has experienced significant volatility, reaching a 52-week low and marking consecutive days of losses. Such fluctuations can deter investors seeking stable returns. Negative Interest Coverage Ratio The company has a negative interest coverage ratio of -3.6, indicating challenges in covering interest expenses from its earnings. This raises concerns about financial sustainability and can impact the share price. High Inventory Days With inventory days at 292.97 as of March 2024, the company may face issues related to inventory management and liquidity. High inventory levels can tie up capital and affect operational efficiency. Overvaluation Concerns The intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at ₹1.02, suggesting that the current market price of ₹1.12 may be overvalued by approximately 9%. Overvaluation can lead to price corrections, posing a risk to investors.

