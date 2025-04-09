Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

Senco Gold Limited, established in 1994 and based in Kolkata, India, is a prominent jewelry retailer with a legacy spanning over 85 years. The company offers an extensive range of jewelry, including gold, diamond, silver, platinum, and pieces adorned with precious and semi-precious stones. Operating under the brand name Senco Gold & Diamonds, it boasts a vast collection of approximately 108,000 gold jewelry designs and over 46,000 diamond jewelry designs. As of April 9, 2025, Senco Gold’s share price stood at ₹318.25, marking a 5% increase from the previous close. Senco Gold Share Price on NSE as of 9 April 2025 is 318.25 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Senco Gold Share

Open: 318.25

High: 318.25

Low: 313.60

Mkt cap: 5.21KCr

P/E ratio: 38.41

Div yield: 0.31%

52-wk high: 772.00

52-wk low: 227.40

Senco Gold Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Senco Gold

Promoter: 64.11%

FII: 8.89%

DII: 13.31%

Public: 13.7%

Senco Gold Share Price Target Tomorrow

Senco Gold Share Price Target Years Senco Gold Share Price Target Months Senco Gold Share Price Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 April ₹370 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 May ₹420 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 June ₹470 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 July ₹520 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 August ₹570 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 September ₹620 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 October ₹670 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 November ₹720 Senco Gold Share Price Target 2025 December ₹780

Key Factors Affecting Senco Gold Share Price Growth

​Senco Gold’s share price growth is influenced by several key factors:​

Financial Performance The company’s robust financial results play a significant role in boosting investor confidence. In the latest quarter, Senco Gold reported its highest-ever revenue, marking a 19.1% year-on-year increase. Expansion Initiatives Strategic expansion into new markets enhances brand presence and revenue potential. Senco Gold plans to open 20 new stores in the upcoming fiscal year, aiming for a 20% growth in topline revenue. Product Diversification Introducing diverse product lines attracts a broader customer base. The launch of the premium luxury brand ‘Sennes’ and entry into the Dubai market exemplify Senco Gold’s efforts in this direction. Market Expansion Beyond Eastern India Reducing reliance on specific regions mitigates market concentration risks. Senco Gold’s non-Eastern India revenue grew by 23%, surpassing ₹1,100 crore, indicating successful penetration into new markets. Gold Price Fluctuations As a jewelry retailer, Senco Gold’s performance is sensitive to gold price volatility. Rising gold prices can impact consumer demand and profit margins, thereby affecting share prices. Competitive Landscape The jewelry market’s competitive dynamics influence market share and profitability. With organized players accounting for 36%-38% of the market, Senco Gold faces competition from both organized and unorganized sectors.

Risks and Challenges for Senco Gold Share Price

​Senco Gold’s share price is influenced by various risks and challenges that investors should consider:​

Competitive Market Dynamics The Indian jewelry market is highly competitive, with numerous established players. Senco Gold faces significant competition from companies like Titan Company Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers India, which could impact its market share and profitability. Regulatory Compliance Risks Frequent changes in regulations, such as hallmarking mandates, import duties, and tax reforms, may pose compliance challenges and affect operational efficiency. Geographical Concentration A substantial portion of Senco Gold’s revenue is derived from West Bengal, leading to geographical concentration risks. Any regional economic downturns or localized issues could disproportionately affect the company’s financial performance. Financial Leverage The company utilizes a significant amount of debt to finance its operations, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. While this can enhance returns, it also increases financial risk and reduces flexibility in managing future financial obligations. Market Volatility Senco Gold’s share price has experienced significant fluctuations, including a 46.11% decline on a year-to-date basis as of February 2025. Such volatility can impact investor confidence and the company’s ability to raise capital. Legal Proceedings The company and its directors are involved in certain legal and regulatory proceedings. While specific details are not provided, such matters can lead to financial liabilities and reputational damage, potentially affecting share prices.

