Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

​Taylormade Renewables Limited (TRL), founded in 2010 and based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, specializes in providing renewable energy solutions, particularly in manufacturing solar energy equipment. The company offers a range of products, including photovoltaics, evacuated tubes, panels, air source heat pumps, dish cookers, dryers, biomass gasifiers, and cookstoves, catering to various industrial applications. Taylormade Renewables Share Price on NSE as of 9 April 2025 is 193.75 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Taylormade Renewables Share

Open: 195.50

High: 195.50

Low: 185.55

Mkt cap: 239.28Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 658.70

52-wk low: 185.55

Taylormade Renewables Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Taylormade Renewables

Promoter: 58.79%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 41.21%

Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target Tomorrow

Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target Years Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target Months Taylormade Renewables Share Price Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 April ₹340 Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 May ₹390 Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 June ₹430 Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 July ₹470 Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 August ₹510 Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 September ₹540 Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 October ₹580 Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 November ₹620 Taylormade Renewables Share Price Target 2025 December ₹660

Key Factors Affecting Taylormade Renewables Share Price Growth

​Taylormade Renewables Limited’s share price growth is influenced by several key factors:​

Financial Performance The company’s revenue has shown significant growth, increasing from ₹36 million in FY2020 to ₹469 million in FY2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 90.3%. Similarly, net profit rose from ₹2 million in FY2022 to ₹106 million in FY2024, indicating a CAGR of 202.3%. Such robust financial performance can positively impact investor confidence and share price. Earnings Per Share (EPS) Growth An increase in EPS suggests improved profitability on a per-share basis. For instance, the basic EPS grew from ₹0.17 in FY2022 to ₹10.21 in FY2024, indicating enhanced earnings that can attract investors and potentially boost the share price. Return on Equity (ROE) A higher ROE indicates efficient utilization of shareholder equity to generate profits. Taylormade Renewables reported an ROE of 25.3%, which is a positive indicator for investors assessing the company’s profitability. Market Position and Revenue Growth The company’s revenue growth rate of 13.18% over the last five years surpasses the industry average of 7.16%, suggesting an increasing market share and competitive advantage in the renewable energy sector. Valuation Metrics The Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio is a critical valuation metric. As of April 2025, Taylormade Renewables had a P/E ratio of 38.82. A higher P/E ratio may indicate that the stock is overvalued, potentially affecting future share price growth. Industry Trends and Government Policies The renewable energy sector is influenced by government policies, subsidies, and environmental regulations. Favorable policies and a growing emphasis on sustainable energy can create opportunities for expansion and positively affect the company’s share price.

Risks and Challenges for Taylormade Renewables Share Price

​Taylormade Renewables Limited’s share price faces several risks and challenges that investors should consider:

High Receivables Period The company has a high debtors’ turnover period of 232 days, indicating that it takes a significant amount of time to collect payments from customers. This can impact cash flow and liquidity, potentially affecting operational efficiency and financial stability. Declining Promoter Holding A decrease in promoter holding by 2.30% over the last quarter may signal reduced confidence from the company’s promoters. Such a decline can influence investor sentiment and potentially impact the share price negatively. Market Volatility Taylormade Renewables’ share price has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹658.70 and a low of ₹191.45. Such volatility can pose risks for investors seeking stable returns. Industry Fragmentation Operating in a highly fragmented industry with limited size can pose challenges for Taylormade Renewables. Intense competition may pressure profit margins and make it difficult to achieve significant market share. Tender-Driven Business Model The company’s reliance on a tender-driven business model exposes it to risks associated with the unpredictability of securing contracts. This can lead to fluctuations in revenue and impact financial planning. Working Capital Intensity Taylormade Renewables operates with a working capital-intensive model, which can strain financial resources and limit the ability to invest in growth opportunities. Efficient management of working capital is crucial to maintain liquidity and support operations.

