​Tamboli Industries Limited, established in 2008 and based in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, India, serves as the principal holding company of Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL), a specialist in manufacturing high-precision, fully machined investment castings and precision components. TCL caters to diverse industries, including pneumatics and automation, pumps, valves, turbo parts, aerospace, and automotive sectors. Tamboli Industries Share Price on NSE as of 9 April 2025 is 152.00 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Tamboli Industries Share

Open: 156.20

High: 156.20

Low: 152.00

Mkt cap: 138.19Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 215.00

52-wk low: 110.00

Tamboli Industries Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Tamboli Industries

Promoter: 52.83%

FII: 0.05%

DII: 0%

Public: 47.12%

Tamboli Industries Share Price Target Tomorrow

Tamboli Industries Share Price Target Years Tamboli Industries Share Price Target Months Tamboli Industries Share Price Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 April ₹160 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 May ₹170 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 June ₹180 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 July ₹190 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 August ₹200 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 September ₹210 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 October ₹220 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 November ₹230 Tamboli Industries Share Price Target 2025 December ₹240

Key Factors Affecting Tamboli Industries Share Price Growth

​Tamboli Industries Limited’s share price growth is influenced by several key factors:​

Financial Performance The company’s financial health plays a crucial role in determining its stock value. For instance, in Q3 FY24-25, Tamboli Industries reported its highest operating profit in five quarters at ₹4.19 crore, indicating strong operational efficiency. Market Capitalization and Valuation With a market capitalization of approximately ₹149 crore and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.52, Tamboli Industries’ valuation metrics are essential indicators for investors assessing its growth potential. Industry Position and Competition Operating in the finance and non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector, Tamboli Industries faces competition that can impact its market share and profitability. Maintaining a competitive edge is vital for sustaining growth. Dividend History Consistent dividend payouts can enhance investor confidence. In May 2024, the company announced a final dividend of ₹1.00 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Operational Challenges The company has experienced challenges such as a decline in net sales, which can affect profitability and investor perception. Addressing these operational issues is crucial for future growth. Market Sentiment and Technical Indicators Market sentiment, influenced by technical indicators and broader economic factors, can lead to stock price volatility. For example, bearish trends in technical indicators have previously impacted Tamboli Industries’ stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Tamboli Industries Share Price

Tamboli Industries Limited’s share price is subject to various risks and challenges that investors should consider:​

Financial Performance Declines In the quarter ending September 2024, the company experienced an 8.19% decrease in net profit, dropping to ₹1.57 crore from ₹1.71 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Additionally, sales declined by 12.28% to ₹16.79 crore during this period. Such downturns can negatively impact investor confidence and share prices. Modest Sales Growth Over the past five years, Tamboli Industries has reported a modest sales growth rate of 6.76%. This relatively slow expansion may raise concerns among investors about the company’s future revenue-generating capabilities and its potential to capture a larger market share. Low Return on Equity (ROE) The company’s average ROE over the last three years stands at 10.6%, which is considered low. A subdued ROE indicates that the company may not be utilizing its equity capital efficiently to generate profits, potentially making it less attractive to investors seeking higher returns. Customer Concentration Risk A significant portion of Tamboli Industries’ net sales is derived from a single customer, leading to a high customer concentration risk. Dependence on a limited customer base can be precarious; any reduction in orders from this key customer could substantially affect the company’s revenue and profitability. Supply Chain Disruptions The company has faced challenges related to logistics and supply chain disruptions, which have been exacerbated by global events. These issues can lead to increased operational costs and delays in production, adversely affecting the company’s ability to meet market demand and maintain profitability. Market Volatility and Valuation Concerns Tamboli Industries has experienced stock price adjustments amid mixed technical indicators. For instance, as of March 2025, the company’s stock return over the past year was -2.64%, contrasting with the Sensex’s 7.07% return. Such volatility and valuation concerns can impact investor perception and influence share price movements.

