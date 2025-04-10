Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

Delta Corp is one of India’s leading companies in the gaming and hospitality sector. It operates casinos and online gaming platforms, which makes it unique in the Indian stock market. The company has good long-term growth potential due to rising interest in entertainment and gaming. Delta Corp Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 78.97 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Delta Corp Share

Open: 79.80

High: 80.13

Low: 78.10

Mkt cap: 2.11KCr

P/E ratio: 13.50

Div yield: 1.58%

52-wk high: 154.90

52-wk low: 76.66

Delta Corp Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Delta Corp

Promoter: 33.26%

FII: 1.02%

DII: 8.37%

Public: 57.35%

Delta Corp Share Price Target Tomorrow

Delta Corp Share Price Target Years Delta Corp Share Price Target Months Delta Corp Share Price Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 April ₹90 Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 May ₹95 Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 June ₹100 Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 July ₹110 Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 August ₹120 Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 September ₹130 Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 October ₹140 Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 November ₹150 Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 December ₹160

Key Factors Affecting Delta Corp Share Price Growth

​Delta Corp’s share price growth is influenced by several key factors:​

Financial Performance The company’s quarterly and annual financial results significantly impact investor sentiment and share prices. For instance, in Q3 FY25, Delta Corp reported a net profit of ₹35.73 crore, a 3.63% year-over-year increase, despite a 16.14% decline in revenue to ₹194.33 crore. Such mixed results can lead to cautious optimism among investors. Market Position and Expansion As India’s largest and only publicly traded gaming and hospitality company, Delta Corp holds a unique position. Its expansion into regions like Goa, Sikkim, and internationally in Nepal enhances its market presence and potential revenue streams, positively affecting share price growth. Diversification into Online Gaming The company’s investment in the online gaming sector demonstrates adaptability to industry trends. With the online gaming market projected to grow significantly, this diversification could contribute to future revenue growth and positively influence the share price. Regulatory Environment Operating in regions with favorable gaming regulations, such as Goa and Sikkim, provides Delta Corp with a competitive advantage. However, any changes in these regulations could impact operations and, consequently, the share price. Economic Conditions and Consumer Spending The performance of the gaming and hospitality industry is closely tied to economic conditions and discretionary consumer spending. Economic downturns or reduced consumer spending can negatively affect Delta Corp’s revenues and share price. Operational Efficiency Effective management of operational costs and maintaining profitability are crucial. For example, in Q3 FY25, despite a decline in revenue, the company achieved a modest increase in net profit, indicating efforts toward operational efficiency.

Risks and Challenges for Delta Corp Share Price

​Delta Corp’s share price is influenced by various risks and challenges that investors should consider:​

Regulatory Challenges The gaming industry in India faces a complex regulatory environment. For instance, Delta Corp received tax notices totaling ₹16,820 crore from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, leading to a significant drop in its share price. Financial Performance Delta Corp has reported negative financial results for five consecutive quarters, with declining net sales and operating profit. This consistent underperformance can erode investor confidence and adversely affect the share price. Market Volatility The company’s stock has experienced significant fluctuations, including reaching 52-week lows amid broader market declines. Such volatility can deter potential investors seeking stability. Taxation Policies The implementation of a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming has impacted Delta Corp’s operations. Although the Supreme Court stayed proceedings on substantial tax notices, the potential for retrospective tax demands continues to pose a risk. Economic Sensitivity As a company in the gaming and hospitality sector, Delta Corp’s performance is sensitive to economic conditions. Economic downturns can lead to reduced discretionary spending, impacting revenues and share price. Competitive Pressures The gaming industry is highly competitive, with new entrants and technological advancements continually reshaping the market. Delta Corp must innovate and adapt to maintain its market position, and failure to do so could negatively impact its share price.

