Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update
Delta Corp is one of India’s leading companies in the gaming and hospitality sector. It operates casinos and online gaming platforms, which makes it unique in the Indian stock market. The company has good long-term growth potential due to rising interest in entertainment and gaming. Delta Corp Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 78.97 INR.
Current Market Overview Of Delta Corp Share
- Open: 79.80
- High: 80.13
- Low: 78.10
- Mkt cap: 2.11KCr
- P/E ratio: 13.50
- Div yield: 1.58%
- 52-wk high: 154.90
- 52-wk low: 76.66
Delta Corp Share Price Chart
Shareholding Pattern For Delta Corp
- Promoter: 33.26%
- FII: 1.02%
- DII: 8.37%
- Public: 57.35%
Delta Corp Share Price Target Tomorrow
|Delta Corp Share Price Target Years
|Delta Corp Share Price Target Months
|Delta Corp Share Price
|Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹90
|Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹95
|Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹100
|Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹110
|Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹120
|Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹130
|Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹140
|Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹150
|Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹160
Key Factors Affecting Delta Corp Share Price Growth
Delta Corp’s share price growth is influenced by several key factors:
-
Financial Performance
The company’s quarterly and annual financial results significantly impact investor sentiment and share prices. For instance, in Q3 FY25, Delta Corp reported a net profit of ₹35.73 crore, a 3.63% year-over-year increase, despite a 16.14% decline in revenue to ₹194.33 crore. Such mixed results can lead to cautious optimism among investors.
-
Market Position and Expansion
As India’s largest and only publicly traded gaming and hospitality company, Delta Corp holds a unique position. Its expansion into regions like Goa, Sikkim, and internationally in Nepal enhances its market presence and potential revenue streams, positively affecting share price growth.
-
Diversification into Online Gaming
The company’s investment in the online gaming sector demonstrates adaptability to industry trends. With the online gaming market projected to grow significantly, this diversification could contribute to future revenue growth and positively influence the share price.
-
Regulatory Environment
Operating in regions with favorable gaming regulations, such as Goa and Sikkim, provides Delta Corp with a competitive advantage. However, any changes in these regulations could impact operations and, consequently, the share price.
-
Economic Conditions and Consumer Spending
The performance of the gaming and hospitality industry is closely tied to economic conditions and discretionary consumer spending. Economic downturns or reduced consumer spending can negatively affect Delta Corp’s revenues and share price.
-
Operational Efficiency
Effective management of operational costs and maintaining profitability are crucial. For example, in Q3 FY25, despite a decline in revenue, the company achieved a modest increase in net profit, indicating efforts toward operational efficiency.
Risks and Challenges for Delta Corp Share Price
Delta Corp’s share price is influenced by various risks and challenges that investors should consider:
-
Regulatory Challenges
The gaming industry in India faces a complex regulatory environment. For instance, Delta Corp received tax notices totaling ₹16,820 crore from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, leading to a significant drop in its share price.
-
Financial Performance
Delta Corp has reported negative financial results for five consecutive quarters, with declining net sales and operating profit. This consistent underperformance can erode investor confidence and adversely affect the share price.
-
Market Volatility
The company’s stock has experienced significant fluctuations, including reaching 52-week lows amid broader market declines. Such volatility can deter potential investors seeking stability.
-
Taxation Policies
The implementation of a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming has impacted Delta Corp’s operations. Although the Supreme Court stayed proceedings on substantial tax notices, the potential for retrospective tax demands continues to pose a risk.
-
Economic Sensitivity
As a company in the gaming and hospitality sector, Delta Corp’s performance is sensitive to economic conditions. Economic downturns can lead to reduced discretionary spending, impacting revenues and share price.
-
Competitive Pressures
The gaming industry is highly competitive, with new entrants and technological advancements continually reshaping the market. Delta Corp must innovate and adapt to maintain its market position, and failure to do so could negatively impact its share price.
