Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

​Deepak Nitrite Limited is a prominent Indian chemical manufacturer specializing in a diverse range of products, including sodium nitrite, sodium nitrate, and various intermediates used across industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and dyes. Established in 1970 and headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India. Deepak Nitrite Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 1,806.50 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Deepak Nitrite Share

Open: 1,827.75

High: 1,827.75

Low: 1,785.95

Mkt cap: 24.64KCr

P/E ratio: 32.91

Div yield: 0.42%

52-wk high: 3,169.00

52-wk low: 1,782.00

Deepak Nitrite Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Deepak Nitrite

Promoter: 49.24%

FII: 6.59%

DII: 23.22%

Public: 20.94%

Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target Tomorrow

Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target Years Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target Months Deepak Nitrite Share Price Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1900 Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target 2025 May ₹2100 Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2300 Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2500 Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2700 Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2800 Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2900 Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target 2025 November ₹3000 Deepak Nitrite Share Price Target 2025 December ₹3170

Key Factors Affecting Deepak Nitrite Share Price Growth

​Deepak Nitrite’s share price growth is influenced by several key factors:​

Financial Performance The company’s financial health significantly impacts its stock value. For instance, in the quarter ending December 2024, Deepak Nitrite reported net sales of ₹1,903.40 crore, a 5.27% decrease compared to the same period the previous year. Such declines can affect investor confidence and share price. Expansion Initiatives Deepak Nitrite has outlined substantial expansion plans, including a ₹14,000 crore investment to enhance capabilities in building blocks, intermediates, and specialty chemicals. Successful execution of these projects could bolster production capacity and revenue, positively influencing the share price. Market Demand for Specialty Chemicals The growing demand for specialty chemicals in industries such as pharmaceuticals and agriculture presents opportunities for Deepak Nitrite. The company’s strategic focus on this sector positions it to capitalize on market trends, potentially driving revenue and share price growth. Regulatory Environment Compliance with environmental and safety regulations is crucial for chemical manufacturers. Any changes in regulatory policies or compliance issues could impact operations and affect the company’s stock performance. Raw Material Costs Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials can influence production costs and profit margins. Effective management of these costs is essential to maintain profitability and support share price stability. Global Economic Conditions As Deepak Nitrite exports products to over 45 countries, global economic trends and trade policies can affect its export revenues. Economic downturns or unfavorable trade policies in key markets may impact financial performance and share price.

Risks and Challenges for Deepak Nitrite Share Price

Deepak Nitrite’s share price is influenced by several risks and challenges:​

Declining Financial Performance In the third quarter of FY25, the company reported a 51.5% year-over-year decrease in net profit to ₹98 crore, with revenue falling by 5.3% to ₹1,903.4 crore. This decline was due to weak demand and higher raw material costs, leading to a 44.7% drop in EBITDA and a significant contraction in operating margins. Margin Pressures The company’s EBITDA margin contracted to 8.9% in Q3 FY25 from 15.2% in the same quarter the previous year. This was attributed to increased raw material prices and reduced realizations, which negatively impacted profitability. Market Volatility Deepak Nitrite’s stock experienced a 15% decline to a 52-week low following the announcement of its Q3 FY25 results. Such volatility reflects investor concerns over the company’s financial health and future prospects. Demand Fluctuations The company faced challenges due to order deferments and maintenance shutdowns, leading to lower-than-anticipated margins in segments like advanced intermediates and phenolics. These demand fluctuations pose risks to revenue stability. High Capital Expenditure Deepak Nitrite has initiated a significant capital expenditure plan, estimated at around ₹14,000 crore, to expand into phenol downstream products. While this may offer long-term benefits, the substantial investment poses short-term financial risks and may impact cash flows. Competitive Pressures The chemical industry is highly competitive, with new entrants and existing players continually innovating. Deepak Nitrite must consistently invest in research and development to maintain its market position, which can strain financial resources.

Read Also:- Delta Corp Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update