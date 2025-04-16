TARC Limited is a real estate development company based in New Delhi, India. Established in 2016, the company focuses on constructing and developing residential, commercial, and township projects, including Special Economic Zones (SEZs), IT parks, and malls. Tarc Share Price on NSE as of 16 April 2025 is 146.31 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Tarc Share

Open: 149.70

High: 150.00

Low: 146.25

Mkt cap: 4.31KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 269.95

52-wk low: 103.22

Shareholding Pattern For Tarc

Promoter: 64.96%

FII: 2.34%

DII: 4.33%

Public: 28.36%

Tarc Share Price Target Years Tarc Share Price Target Months Tarc Share Price Tarc Share Price Target 2025 April ₹170 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 May ₹190 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 June ₹200 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 July ₹210 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 August ₹220 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 September ₹230 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 October ₹240 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 November ₹250 Tarc Share Price Target 2025 December ₹270

Key Factors Affecting Tarc Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that can influence the share price growth of TARC Ltd:

1. Strong Sales Performance

TARC Ltd. achieved record sales of ₹3,722 crore in FY25, marking its highest annual sales to date. This impressive performance reflects strong demand for its luxury residential projects, such as TARC Ishva in Gurugram and TARC Kailasa Phase II in New Delhi.

2. Strategic Land Holdings

The company possesses a substantial land bank of over 550 acres in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). These prime land assets provide a solid foundation for future developments and revenue generation.

3. Insider Confidence

Insiders and major investors hold a significant stake in TARC Ltd., with two investors owning a majority of 65%. This level of insider ownership indicates strong confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

4. Focus on Luxury Residential Projects

TARC Ltd. has been focusing on luxury residential developments, which have shown strong market demand. Projects like TARC Tripundra and TARC Kailasa have contributed to significant presales figures, indicating positive market reception. ​

5. Financial Restructuring

The company has undertaken financial restructuring efforts, including refinancing ₹1,000 crore of debt from banks and financial institutions. Such measures can improve financial stability and support future growth initiatives.

6. Market Recognition

TARC Ltd.’s stock has demonstrated significant growth over the past years, reflecting market recognition of its strategic initiatives and performance. Analysts have noted the company’s focus on luxury housing development in the NCR region as a key driver of its growth potential.

Risks and Challenges for Tarc Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could influence the share price of TARC Ltd:

1. Regulatory Scrutiny

In early 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) initiated a forensic audit of TARC’s financial statements for the years 2021 to 2023. SEBI expressed concerns about the company’s financial disclosures and business transactions, suggesting they might not align with investor interests. Such regulatory actions can affect investor confidence and potentially impact the company’s stock performance.

2. Financial Losses

TARC reported a net loss of ₹77.05 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Consistent financial losses can raise concerns about the company’s profitability and long-term sustainability, which may influence investor sentiment and share price. ​

3. High Debt Levels

The company has undertaken significant debt to finance its projects. While this can support growth, high debt levels also pose risks, especially if revenue projections are not met. Managing debt effectively is crucial to maintain financial stability and investor trust. ​

4. Market Volatility

TARC’s stock has experienced notable fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹269.95 and a low of ₹103.22. Such volatility can be unsettling for investors and may reflect underlying uncertainties in the company’s operations or the broader market.

5. Competitive Real Estate Market

The real estate sector, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR), is highly competitive. TARC faces challenges from other developers, which can impact its market share and profitability. Staying ahead requires continuous innovation and effective marketing strategies.​

6. Economic and Policy Risks

The real estate industry is sensitive to economic conditions and government policies. Factors like interest rate changes, regulatory shifts, or economic slowdowns can affect property demand and, consequently, TARC’s sales and revenues.

