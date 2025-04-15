Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (CDEL) is an Indian company primarily engaged in the café and hospitality industry. It operates Café Coffee Day outlets across India and internationally, offering a range of coffee beverages and snacks. The company also has interests in real estate and technology parks. Coffee Day Share Price on NSE as of 15 April 2025 is 27.29 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Coffee Day Share

Open: 27.29

High: 27.29

Low: 27.01

Mkt cap: 581.64Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 74.65

52-wk low: 21.28

Shareholding Pattern For Coffee Day

Promoter: 8.21%

FII: 0.79%

DII: 0.59%

Public: 90.41%

Coffee Day Share Price Target Years Coffee Day Share Price Target Months Coffee Day Share Price Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 April ₹35 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 May ₹40 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 June ₹45 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 July ₹50 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 August ₹55 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 September ₹60 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 October ₹65 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 November ₹70 Coffee Day Share Price Target 2025 December ₹75

Key Factors Affecting Coffee Day Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors influencing the share price growth of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (CDEL):

1. Financial Performance and Profitability

Coffee Day Enterprises has faced challenges in achieving consistent profitability. In the last 12 months, the company reported a revenue of ₹10.26 billion but incurred a loss of ₹3.54 billion, with an earnings per share (EPS) of -₹16.78 . Such financial performance can impact investor confidence and influence the stock price.

2. Debt Levels and Financial Health

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, indicating a relatively low level of debt compared to equity. This conservative approach to leveraging can be viewed positively by investors, potentially supporting share price stability.​

3. Legal and Regulatory Developments

In August 2024, Coffee Day Enterprises faced insolvency proceedings initiated by IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd over an alleged default of ₹228 crore. However, in a significant turn of events, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) overturned the insolvency ruling, leading to a 20% surge in the company’s share price . Such legal outcomes can have immediate and substantial effects on stock performance.​

4. Market Valuation Metrics

The company’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio stands at 0.6x, which is lower than the industry average of 5.1x . This suggests that the stock may be undervalued relative to its sales, potentially attracting value investors and influencing share price growth.​

5. Shareholding Patterns

Promoter holding in Coffee Day Enterprises is at 8.21%, with a significant portion of promoters’ holdings pledged. Additionally, the company has low foreign institutional holding and mutual fund investments, which can affect stock liquidity and investor perception.​

6. Industry Trends and Consumer Behavior

As a key player in the café and hospitality industry, Coffee Day Enterprises’ performance is closely tied to consumer spending patterns and industry growth. Fluctuations in consumer preferences, economic conditions, and competition can impact the company’s revenue and, consequently, its share price.

Risks and Challenges for Coffee Day Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact the share price of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (CDEL):

1. Financial Strain and Loan Defaults

Coffee Day Enterprises is currently facing a significant financial strain, with reported defaults totaling ₹425.38 crore on loan repayments as of March 31, 2025. This includes both principal and interest amounts owed to banks and other financial institutions. The company attributes these defaults to a liquidity crisis, which has led to loan recall notices and legal actions from lenders.

2. Negative Return on Equity (ROE)

The company has reported a negative Return on Equity (ROE) for three consecutive years. This indicates that shareholders’ equity is not generating profits, which can be a concern for investors and may negatively affect the stock price.

3. Declining Store Count

In an effort to manage its debt obligations, Coffee Day Enterprises has reduced its store count by 3% in the December quarter of FY25 compared to the previous year. At its peak in FY19, the company operated 1,752 stores; by Q3 FY25, this number had decreased to 439 . This reduction in store count may impact revenue and brand presence, potentially influencing investor sentiment and share price.

4. Intense Competition

The coffeehouse industry is highly competitive, with both domestic and international players vying for market share. Competition from established brands like Starbucks and local entrants can adversely affect Coffee Day Enterprises’ market position and profitability, posing a threat to its stock performance.

5. Insolvency Proceedings

In August 2024, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) initiated insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises due to an alleged default of ₹228 crore. However, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) later set aside the insolvency proceedings, providing temporary relief. Despite this, the company continues to face financial challenges and legal scrutiny, which can affect investor confidence and share price.

6. Brand Perception and Consumer Behavior

Despite being a well-known brand, Coffee Day Enterprises faces challenges related to brand perception and consumer behavior. Factors such as changing consumer preferences, the rise of health-conscious trends, and the availability of alternatives can impact footfall and sales, potentially affecting the company’s revenue and stock value:

