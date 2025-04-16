​Laxmi Dental Limited is a prominent Indian company specializing in the manufacturing of dental products, including custom-made crowns, bridges, clear aligners, and other dental equipment. Established in 1989 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company has expanded its presence to over 90 countries, catering to markets like the United States and the United Kingdom. In January 2025, Laxmi Dental launched its initial public offering (IPO), which was met with strong investor interest, leading to a listing at ₹542 on the NSE—a 26.64% premium over its issue price of ₹428. Laxmi Dental Share Price on NSE as of 16 April 2025 is 410.70 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Laxmi Dental Share

Open: 410.00

High: 419.20

Low: 407.20

Mkt cap: 2.27KCr

P/E ratio: 66.06

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 584.00

52-wk low: 313.20

Laxmi Dental Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Laxmi Dental

Promoter: 41.7%

FII: 29.49%

DII: 12.11%

Public: 16.71%

Laxmi Dental Share Price Target Tomorrow

Laxmi Dental Share Price Target Years Laxmi Dental Share Price Target Months Laxmi Dental Share Price Laxmi Dental Share Price Target 2025 April ₹440 Laxmi Dental Share Price Target 2025 May ₹460 Laxmi Dental Share Price Target 2025 June ₹480 Laxmi Dental Share Price Target 2025 July ₹500 Laxmi Dental Share Price Target 2025 August ₹520 Laxmi Dental Share Price Target 2025 September ₹540 Laxmi Dental Share Price Target 2025 October ₹560 Laxmi Dental Share Price Target 2025 November ₹580 Laxmi Dental Share Price Target 2025 December ₹600

Key Factors Affecting Laxmi Dental Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that can influence the share price growth of Laxmi Dental Limited:

1. Strong Market Position

Laxmi Dental is among the top two dental laboratories in India by FY24 revenue and was the largest exporter of custom-made dental prostheses from India in FY23, catering to markets like the US and UK. This strong market presence can positively impact investor confidence and share price.​

2. Integrated Product Portfolio

The company offers a comprehensive range of dental products, including custom-made crowns and bridges, clear aligners, thermoforming sheets, and paediatric dental products. This diverse product line can attract a broad customer base, supporting revenue growth and potentially boosting share value.

3. Global Presence

With operations in over 90 countries and service hubs in the US and Europe, Laxmi Dental has established a significant international footprint. This global reach can lead to increased sales and brand recognition, which may positively influence the company’s stock performance.

4. Experienced Leadership

Led by founder Rajesh Khakhar and CEO Sameer Merchant, the company’s leadership brings extensive experience and a vision for innovation in dental technology. Strong leadership can drive strategic growth and operational efficiency, factors that investors often consider when evaluating stock potential.

5. Upcoming IPO

Laxmi Dental has received approval from SEBI to launch an IPO, comprising a fresh issue of ₹150 crore and an offer for sale of 1.28 crore shares. The IPO proceeds are intended for investments in subsidiaries, machinery purchases, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes, which can enhance the company’s financial health and growth prospects.

6. Innovation in Dental Technology

The company emphasizes innovation, offering technologically advanced dental products and embracing digital dentistry advancements. Continuous innovation can lead to new product offerings and improved services, potentially attracting more customers and positively impacting revenue and share price.

Risks and Challenges for Laxmi Dental Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could influence the share price of Laxmi Dental Limited:

1. Dependence on Expanding Dental Network

Laxmi Dental’s growth relies heavily on expanding its dental network and increasing the share of business from each dental clinic and dentist. If the company faces difficulties in achieving this expansion cost-effectively, it could impact its business performance and financial health.

2. Geographical Concentration

The company’s operations are primarily concentrated in India, the U.S., and the U.K. This focus exposes Laxmi Dental to risks associated with economic slowdowns, social unrest, natural disasters, or policy changes in these regions, which could affect its operations and growth.

3. Supplier Dependency

Laxmi Dental’s subsidiaries rely significantly on a limited number of suppliers for raw materials. The absence of long-term supply contracts increases vulnerability to price fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, and potential production delays.

4. Intense Market Competition

The dental products market is highly fragmented, with numerous small and large players. This intense competition can affect Laxmi Dental’s profit margins and market share, posing challenges to its growth and profitability.

5. Historical Financial Performance

The company reported losses in FY22 and FY23, though it has shown strong recovery in FY24. Past financial challenges may influence investor confidence and perceptions of the company’s stability.

6. Regulatory and Operational Risks

Operating in multiple countries requires compliance with various international quality standards and regulations. Adhering to these standards increases operational costs and complexity, which could impact the company’s profitability.

