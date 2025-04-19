Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

Jindal Saw Limited, established in 1984 and headquartered in New Delhi, is a leading Indian manufacturer and supplier of iron and steel products. The company specializes in producing a wide range of pipes and fittings, including Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) pipes, Ductile Iron (DI) pipes, seamless tubes, and pellets. These products serve various sectors such as oil and gas, water supply, wastewater management, and power generation. Jindal Saw Share Price on NSE as of 19 April 2025 is 267.50 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Jindal Saw Share

Open: 257.90

High: 271.70

Low: 255.60

Mkt cap: 17.05KCr

P/E ratio: 8.76

Div yield: 0.75%

52-wk high: 383.85

52-wk low: 217.65

Jindal Saw Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Jindal Saw

Promoter: 63.28%

FII: 15.73%

DII: 4.7%

Public: 16.28%

Jindal Saw Share Price Target Tomorrow

Jindal Saw Share Price Target Years Jindal Saw Share Price Target Months Jindal Saw Share Price Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 April ₹280 Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 May ₹300 Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 June ₹310 Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 July ₹320 Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 August ₹330 Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 September ₹350 Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 October ₹360 Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 November ₹380 Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 December ₹390

Key Factors Affecting Jindal Saw Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors influencing the growth of Jindal Saw’s share price:

1. Strong Profit Growth

Over the past three years, Jindal Saw has achieved a significant profit growth of approximately 69.9%, indicating robust financial performance and operational efficiency.

2. Consistent Revenue Increase

The company has demonstrated a steady revenue growth of around 27.7% over the past three years, reflecting its ability to expand its market presence and product demand.

3. Attractive Valuation Metrics

Jindal Saw’s current Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 8.4x, which is considered favorable compared to the estimated fair P/E ratio of 22.6x, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued and has potential for price appreciation.

4. Efficient Cash Flow Management

The company maintains a healthy cash conversion cycle of approximately 40 days and a cash flow from operations to profit after tax ratio of 1.77, indicating strong liquidity and effective cash management.

5. High Promoter Holding

With promoters holding about 63.28% of the company’s shares, there is a strong alignment of interests between the management and shareholders, which can contribute to stable governance and strategic decision-making.

6. Positive Analyst Outlook

Analysts have a favorable view of Jindal Saw, with a consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and potential for share price growth.

Risks and Challenges for Jindal Saw Share Price

​Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact Jindal Saw’s share price:

1. Fluctuating Steel Demand

Jindal Saw’s performance is closely tied to the steel industry’s health. Recently, domestic steel demand has been subdued due to reduced construction activities and project delays, leading to a 2.5% drop in iron and steel pipe sales in a recent quarter.

2. Stock Price Volatility

The company’s stock has experienced notable fluctuations. For instance, on March 25, 2025, the share price declined by 5.13%, underperforming the broader market. Such volatility can affect investor confidence and impact the stock’s attractiveness.

3. Debt Management Concerns

While Jindal Saw’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio is modest at 1.3, its EBIT covers interest expenses by only 6.5 times. This indicates that while debt levels are manageable, the company needs to monitor its financing costs to maintain financial stability.

4. Market Underperformance

Despite long-term growth, the stock has shown periods of underperformance. For example, on March 3, 2025, the share price dropped by 5.49%, reflecting broader sector challenges and indicating potential vulnerabilities to market trends.

5. Exposure to Sector-Specific Risks

Being part of the metals and mining sector, Jindal Saw is susceptible to risks specific to this industry, such as regulatory changes, commodity price fluctuations, and environmental concerns. These factors can adversely affect the company’s operations and profitability. ​

6. Mixed Technical Indicators

The stock’s performance relative to its moving averages presents a mixed picture. While it trades above short-term averages, it remains below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting potential challenges in sustaining upward momentum.

Read Also:- Pratap Snacks Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update