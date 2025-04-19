Freshworks Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

​Freshworks Inc. is a global software company that provides cloud-based solutions designed to enhance customer and employee experiences. Founded in 2010 in Chennai, India, as Freshdesk, the company rebranded to Freshworks in 2017 to reflect its expanded product offerings. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks offers a suite of products including Freshdesk for customer support, Freshservice for IT service management, Freshsales for sales automation, and Freshmarketer for marketing automation. Freshworks Share Price on NASDAQ as of 19 April 2025 is 12.60 USD.

Current Market Overview Of Freshworks Share

Open: 12.54

High: 12.67

Low: 12.38

Mkt cap: 379.93Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 19.76

52-wk low: 10.81

Freshworks Share Price Chart

Freshworks Share Price Target Tomorrow

Freshworks Share Price Target Years Freshworks Share Price Target Months Freshworks Share Price Freshworks Share Price Target 2025 April $13 Freshworks Share Price Target 2025 May $14 Freshworks Share Price Target 2025 June $15 Freshworks Share Price Target 2025 July $16 Freshworks Share Price Target 2025 August $17 Freshworks Share Price Target 2025 September $18 Freshworks Share Price Target 2025 October $19 Freshworks Share Price Target 2025 November $20 Freshworks Share Price Target 2025 December $21

Key Factors Affecting Freshworks Share Price Growth

​Here are six key factors influencing the growth of Freshworks’ share price:

1. Consistent Revenue Growth

Freshworks has demonstrated strong financial performance, with a 22% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 2024, reaching $194.6 million. For the full year, revenue grew by 21%, totaling $720.4 million. This consistent growth reflects the company’s ability to expand its customer base and deliver value through its software solutions.

2. Positive Analyst Ratings

Analysts have shown confidence in Freshworks’ future prospects. The company has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating optimism about its earnings potential and overall business trajectory.

3. Expansion of Customer Base

In Q4 2024, Freshworks added over 2,600 new customers, bringing its total to more than 72,200. This growth in clientele, including notable brands like New Balance and Sophos, underscores the company’s expanding market presence and appeal to diverse industries.

4. Strong Cash Flow and Financial Health

The company reported adjusted free cash flow of $41.7 million in Q4 2024, with a free cash flow margin of 21%. Additionally, Freshworks ended the year with over $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, highlighting its robust financial position.

5. Innovative Product Offerings

Freshworks continues to innovate, particularly with its AI-powered solutions like Freddy Copilot, which has doubled its user base to 1,200 customers. These advancements enhance productivity and provide competitive advantages in the market.

6. Strategic Acquisitions

The acquisition of Device42 in June 2024 has strengthened Freshworks’ capabilities in IT asset management, allowing the company to offer more comprehensive solutions to its clients and enter new market segments.

Risks and Challenges for Freshworks Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact Freshworks’ share price:

1. Stock Price Volatility

Freshworks’ stock has experienced significant fluctuations, including a 26% decline in recent weeks. Such volatility can affect investor confidence and make the stock less attractive to potential investors. ​

2. High Valuation Concerns

Despite recent price drops, Freshworks’ Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio remains elevated. Analysts caution that if revenue growth does not meet expectations, the high valuation may not be justified, posing a risk to the share price. ​

3. Challenges in Upselling and Cross-Selling

Freshworks may face difficulties in increasing sales to existing customers, especially during economic uncertainties. As the company targets larger enterprises, it encounters more complex sales processes and heightened competition, which could impact growth.

4. Organizational Changes and Strategic Shifts

The company is undergoing organizational changes and shifting its strategic focus within the IT service management sector. These transitions may lead to market share loss and customer churn if not managed effectively.

5. Macroeconomic and Market Risks

Freshworks is exposed to various macroeconomic risks, including inflation, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages. Additionally, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly involving the Indian rupee, British pound, and euro, could adversely affect revenue and operating expenses.

6. Intense Competition in the Software Industry

The software industry is highly competitive, with numerous established players and new entrants. Freshworks must continuously innovate and enhance its offerings to maintain and grow its market share amidst this intense competition.

