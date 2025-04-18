Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

Tech Mahindra is one of India’s leading IT services and consulting companies. It specializes in a range of services, including digital transformation, consulting, and engineering solutions. The company has a strong global presence, serving clients across industries like telecommunications, banking, and healthcare. Tech Mahindra’s share price can be influenced by various factors such as revenue growth, performance in key markets like the U.S. and Europe, and the overall health of the IT sector. Tech Mahindra Share Price on NSE as of 18 April 2025 is 1,304.80 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Tech Mahindra Share

Open: 1,295.10

High: 1,308.90

Low: 1,275.90

Mkt cap: 1.28LCr

P/E ratio: 30.90

Div yield: 3.30%

52-wk high: 1,807.70

52-wk low: 1,162.95

Tech Mahindra Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Tech Mahindra

Promoter: 35.01%

FII: 24.2%

DII: 30.74%

Public: 10.06%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Target Tomorrow

Tech Mahindra Share Price Target Years Tech Mahindra Share Price Target Months Tech Mahindra Share Price Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1330 Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1370 Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1410 Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1450 Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1490 Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1540 Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1600 Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1700 Tech Mahindra Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1810

Key Factors Affecting Tech Mahindra Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that influence the growth of Tech Mahindra’s share price:

1. Strong Financial Performance

Tech Mahindra has demonstrated robust financial health, reporting a 92.6% year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹983 crore in Q3 FY25. This significant increase reflects effective cost management and operational efficiency, positively impacting investor confidence and share price.

2. Strategic Focus on Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

The company is intensifying its focus on the BFSI sector, aiming to increase its revenue share from this segment to 25% by March 2027. This strategic shift is expected to tap into the substantial technology spending in the financial sector, potentially driving future growth.

3. Expansion of Deal Wins

In Q3 FY25, Tech Mahindra secured new deals totaling $745 million, marking a 95.4% year-on-year increase. This surge in deal wins indicates strong demand for its services and contributes to a positive outlook for revenue growth.

4. Diversification Beyond Telecom

Traditionally reliant on telecom clients, Tech Mahindra is diversifying its client base to reduce dependency on a single sector. This diversification strategy helps mitigate risks associated with sector-specific downturns and stabilizes revenue streams.

5. Adoption of Generative AI Technologies

The company is embracing generative AI to enhance service offerings and operational efficiency. This adoption positions Tech Mahindra to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven solutions, potentially boosting its competitive edge and market share. ​

6. Market Valuation and Analyst Forecasts

Tech Mahindra’s stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.21, higher than the industry average of 27.17, indicating that the market has high expectations for its future performance. Analysts forecast a 30% upside in the stock price over the next 12 months, suggesting positive growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for Tech Mahindra Share Price

Here are six risks and challenges that could impact Tech Mahindra’s share price:

1. Declining Revenue from Telecom Sector

Tech Mahindra’s telecom segment, which contributes about one-third of its revenue, experienced a 5.6% year-on-year decline in Q3 FY25. This drop is due to reduced spending by telecom clients, affecting overall revenue growth.

2. High Valuation Relative to Peers

The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 34.37, higher than the industry average of 26.80. This elevated valuation may deter potential investors, especially if earnings growth doesn’t meet expectations.

3. Volatility in Stock Price

Tech Mahindra’s stock has shown significant volatility, with a 3-month return of -22.33%. Such fluctuations can be unsettling for investors and may lead to decreased investor confidence.

4. Dependence on Key Markets

Revenue from the United States and Europe declined by 2.3% and 1%, respectively, in Q3 FY25. This reliance on specific geographies makes the company vulnerable to regional economic downturns and geopolitical tensions.

5. Challenges in Long-Term Growth

Despite positive quarterly results, Tech Mahindra faces long-term growth challenges, including declining operating profits over the past five years. This trend raises concerns about sustained profitability.

6. Exposure to Environmental Risks

The company has facilities in regions prone to extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and cyclones. These environmental risks can disrupt operations and lead to increased costs.

