Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

​Igarashi Motors India Limited, established in 1992 as a joint venture involving Crompton Greaves Limited, Igarashi Electric Works Ltd., and International Components Corporation, specializes in manufacturing small electric motors, particularly Permanent Magnet DC motors, for automotive applications such as air management and safety systems. The company has expanded its product range to include Brushless DC motors (BLDC) for various uses. Igarashi Motors Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 420.50 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Igarashi Motors Share

Open: 434.80

High: 436.15

Low: 420.00

Mkt cap: 1.32KCr

P/E ratio: 50.41

Div yield: 0.24%

52-wk high: 848.95

52-wk low: 401.05

Igarashi Motors Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Igarashi Motors

Promoter: 75%

FII: 1.3%

DII: 1.79%

Public: 21.91%

Igarashi Motors Share Price Target Tomorrow

Igarashi Motors Share Price Target Years Igarashi Motors Share Price Target Months Igarashi Motors Share Price Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 April ₹450 Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 May ₹490 Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 June ₹530 Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 July ₹570 Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 August ₹610 Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 September ₹650 Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 October ₹700 Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 November ₹750 Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 December ₹850

Key Factors Affecting Igarashi Motors Share Price Growth

​Igarashi Motors India’s share price growth is influenced by several key factors:​

Financial Performance Consistent revenue growth and profitability are crucial for boosting investor confidence and driving share price appreciation. For instance, in the quarter ending December 2024, Igarashi Motors reported net sales of ₹210.80 crore, marking a 21.32% increase compared to the same period the previous year. Product Portfolio Expansion Diversifying and enhancing the product lineup, especially with emerging technologies, can open new revenue streams and strengthen market position. In its 2022-23 annual report, Igarashi Motors announced plans to broaden its offerings to include advanced actuator applications beyond engine air management systems. Market Demand for Automotive Components As a producer of Permanent Magnet DC Motors primarily for passenger vehicles, the company’s growth is closely tied to the automotive industry’s health. An uptick in vehicle production and sales can lead to increased orders for Igarashi Motors’ products, positively impacting its share price. Operational Efficiency Effective management of operational costs, including raw material expenses, is vital for maintaining healthy profit margins. In FY24, raw material costs constituted 67% of the company’s total operating income, underscoring the importance of cost control in enhancing profitability and supporting share price growth. Technological Advancements Investing in research and development to stay ahead with technological innovations can provide a competitive edge. The company’s development of Brushless DC (BLDC) motors and IoT-enabled features demonstrates its commitment to innovation, potentially leading to increased market share and a positive influence on stock performance. Regulatory Compliance and Environmental Policies Adherence to environmental regulations and implementation of green initiatives can enhance the company’s reputation and appeal to socially responsible investors. Igarashi Motors emphasizes environmental protection through pollution prevention, waste reduction, and resource conservation, aligning with global sustainability trends.

Risks and Challenges for Igarashi Motors Share Price

​Igarashi Motors India faces several risks and challenges that could impact its share price:​

Market Volatility The company’s stock has experienced significant fluctuations. For instance, on January 13, 2025, the share price declined by 7.03%, underperforming the broader market. Such volatility can affect investor confidence and share price stability. High Valuation Concerns With a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 88.09, Igarashi Motors is considered highly valued compared to industry peers. This elevated valuation may deter potential investors seeking more reasonably priced opportunities. Declining Earnings Despite retaining a significant portion of its profits, the company has reported declining earnings. This trend raises concerns about the effectiveness of its reinvestment strategies and potential long-term profitability. Competition in the Automotive Sector The automotive components industry is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Igarashi Motors must continually innovate and improve its offerings to maintain its position, which can strain resources. Dependence on Key Customers A significant portion of the company’s revenue comes from a limited number of clients. While the critical nature of its products reduces the risk of customer attrition, any loss of key clients could substantially impact financial performance. Exposure to Global Economic Conditions As a supplier to the global automotive market, Igarashi Motors is susceptible to international economic fluctuations, trade policies, and geopolitical tensions, which can influence demand for its products and affect revenue streams.

