Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a leading Indian public sector company in the oil and gas industry, headquartered in Mumbai. As of April 11, 2025, HPCL’s share price stands at ₹379.30, reflecting its active trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) . The company is a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and holds Maharatna status, indicating its significant role in India’s energy sector. HPCL Share Price on NSE as of 11 April 2025 is 379.30 INR.

Current Market Overview Of HPCL Share

Open: 372.00

High: 383.05

Low: 365.15

Mkt cap: 80.73KCr

P/E ratio: 13.39

Div yield: 5.54%

52-wk high: 457.15

52-wk low: 287.55

HPCL Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For HPCL

Promoter: 54.9%

FII: 14.44%

DII: 21.82%

Public: 8.84%

HPCL Share Price Target Tomorrow

HPCL Share Price Target Years HPCL Share Price Target Months HPCL Share Price HPCL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹390 HPCL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹400 HPCL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹410 HPCL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹420 HPCL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹430 HPCL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹440 HPCL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹450 HPCL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹460 HPCL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹470

Key Factors Affecting HPCL Share Price Growth

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a major player in India’s oil and gas sector, and its share price growth is influenced by several key factors:​

Strategic Expansion Projects HPCL is undertaking significant expansion initiatives, including the commissioning of its 5 million ton per year LNG terminal in western India by the end of 2024. This terminal aims to supply gas to HPCL’s existing refineries and a new refinery and petrochemical project in Rajasthan, potentially enhancing the company’s refining margins and overall profitability. Financial Performance The company’s financial health plays a crucial role in its stock valuation. For instance, HPCL reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 42.75%, indicating efficient utilization of shareholders’ funds to generate profits. Additionally, its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹41.57, reflecting strong earnings performance. Marketing Margins and Product Demand HPCL’s profitability is influenced by its marketing margins on products like petrol and diesel. Analysts project marketing margins of ₹3.3 per liter for both petrol and diesel in FY26/FY27, compared to the current ₹9.1 and ₹6.6 per liter, respectively. Fluctuations in these margins, driven by global oil prices and domestic demand, can impact the company’s revenue and, consequently, its share price. Leadership and Strategic Direction The appointment of Vikas Kaushal as HPCL’s Chairman and Managing Director brings a fresh perspective to the company’s strategic planning. His experience in advising oil marketing companies and focus on value maximization align with HPCL’s growth objectives, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively. Valuation Metrics HPCL’s stock valuation metrics, such as its Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.78, suggest that the stock may be undervalued compared to industry peers. This presents potential upside for investors seeking value opportunities in the oil and gas sector. Analyst Ratings and Market Perception Positive analyst ratings can boost investor confidence. For example, Citi has rated HPCL’s stock as ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹460 per share, implying a significant upside from current levels. Such endorsements can attract more investors, driving up the share price.

Risks and Challenges for HPCL Share Price

​Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) faces several risks and challenges that could impact its share price:​

Fluctuations in Global Crude Oil Prices HPCL’s profitability is closely tied to global crude oil prices. Significant price volatility can affect refining margins and overall financial performance, influencing investor sentiment and share prices. Regulatory and Policy Changes Government policies, such as adjustments in excise duties and subsidies on petroleum products, can impact HPCL’s pricing strategies and profit margins. For example, changes in LPG pricing policies have previously affected the company’s financial outcomes. Geopolitical Risks and Supply Chain Disruptions Geopolitical tensions and international sanctions can disrupt crude oil supply chains. HPCL has faced challenges in procuring Russian crude oil due to payment issues arising from banking restrictions, potentially affecting operations and profitability. Competitive Pressures The Indian oil and gas sector is highly competitive, with several public and private entities vying for market share. Intense competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced profit margins for HPCL. Financial Performance Concerns HPCL has experienced periods of declining profits and concerns over debt servicing capabilities. For instance, the company reported a 58.92% decline in profit after tax in a recent quarter, raising concerns among investors about its financial health. Environmental and Sustainability Challenges As global emphasis on environmental sustainability grows, HPCL faces challenges in transitioning to cleaner energy sources and meeting stringent environmental regulations. Failure to adapt could result in reputational risks and potential financial penalties.

