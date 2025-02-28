Vermont Weather Alert: Hazardous Travel Conditions Expected As Up To 4 Inches Of Snow Falls On Thursday

Vermonters are getting ready for a winter weather experience on Thursday that is expected to produce heavy snowfall throughout the state, with forecasts calling for an accumulation of up to four inches. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued advisories for weather-related to travel hazards, warning residents to expect trouble on the highway.

The forecast snow will start late Wednesday and last through Thursday afternoon. Meteorologists have issued an advisory that the heaviest snowfall over the state will occur in the north, particularly in mountainous areas, where conditions are expected to degrade throughout the day. In some areas, light snow started to cover the ground, making its surface wet and may affect some passengers.

During the course of increasing snow cover over the Green Mountain State, public safety personnel reacted quickly, with emergency actions in the State to avoid and prepare for the State.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) is preparing snow plows and rock trucks to ensure they meet the requirements of forecasted storm snow. State governments have also motivated their citizens to drive safely and to check weather forecasts.

Heavy wet snow, which is likely due to this storm system, “will create driving hazards,” said VTrans spokesperson Emily Richards. We’re working 24/7 to get the roads clear, however drivers must be aware and travel only as an absolute last resort.

In addition to snow deposition, high winds are expected to accompany the storm, especially at greater elevations. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour will occur, which will lead to reduced visibility and blowing snow. There may be luminal interruptions in some locations, because of the presence of loaded trees with snow power lines.

Local schools are monitoring the situation closely. There are multiple districts that are considering postponing or canceling them and parents should be prepared to hear information from school staff.

“The safety of our students is our top priority, and we’re working with local weather services to make informed decisions, said Superintendent Lisa Simmons of the Burlington School District.

Residents Viewpoint

With this blizzard sweeping in, many Vermonters are reminded of all the winters they’ve experienced, preparing for a storm that has already fallen more snow than most of us can imagine is even possible so early in the season. While others may enjoy it for its visual beauty (fresh snow), it presents challenges.

I enjoy the winter and the snow, but I would like it to go on a bit, paraded by the local resident Ellen Parks, who was filling up her larder at a supermarket.

Precautionary Tips

As this weather system passes, people can recall to put safety into a high degree of consideration and attention to the updates in the local weather. Social media, news reports, and weather apps will be among the sources of information from which to receive up-to-date information.

It is recommended to avoid traveling, deliberately, during the system storm in particular in the northern regions, where road maintenance crews will be sent to remove snow.

For travelers: In cases when travel can be postponed, NWS recommends that travel be generally postponed for as long as possible until afternoon travel has reduced activity. Current conditions of the roads are accessible by using the 511 Vermont website or by using their information service.

A snowstorm is predicted to depart the region by Thursday evening and to be replaced by cold temperatures on the weekend. Residents are encouraged to stay safe, be prepared, and plan in advance for winter weather as Vermont experiences another wintertime chapter.

Residents are advised to be prepared for a possible power failure, particularly those residing in an electricity delivery disadvantaged area, that is, villages with a lower anticipated restoration of electricity.