Wisconsin Weather Update: Warmer Temperatures Ahead, With Rain Chances On The Rise

As February comes to an end, it feels more like spring in Wisconsin as temperatures warm and rain chances increase significantly through the next week. Though precipitation in the last few days had been of drizzle and snow showers, temperatures are rising, making it spring-like. This transition will bring variability with gusty winds, scattered snow showers, and chan.

The Current Weather Brief

In Wisconsin today, however, it is cloudy and mild. Cities like Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, La Crosse, and Eau Claire are registering temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s, with some occasional drizzle or light rain. Sunriver will give way to increasing cloud cover and better chances of rain as we move further into next week.

A City-To-City Breakdown

1. Milwaukee

Milwaukee has been soggy and cloudy for quite a while, with temperatures hanging somewhere around 35°F. A mixed bag of rain and snow showers has been predicted all through the rest of the week, with periods of sun peeking through the clouds. From the low 30s overnight to highish 40s, creeping to near 50°F by Friday. Rain chances increase on Monday, and possible showers are delivered through the afternoon into Tuesday.

2. Madison

The weather pattern of Madison mirrors that of Milwaukee, with breezy, rainy, and snowy tones too. Generally speaking, Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers. With temperatures around Friday rising toward the low 50s coupled with gusty winds, the weekend will be chilly and mostly sunny, while next Monday and Tuesday increase the chance for some rain.

3. Green Bay

Green Bay is now dealing with mostly clear skies, but in the coming days, cloud cover will increase, and temperatures will fall. Rain showers may sprout by the weekend, with a chance for mixed precipitation. The temperatures next week warm into the 40s, a fair shot at steady rain looking likely Monday and Tuesday.

4. La Crosse

La Crosse is currently partly cloudy and dipping into the upper 30s. Winds will pick up on Friday, ushering in some mild air with highs in the vicinity of 55ºF. However, a cold front will be moving through on Saturday, bringing temperatures down quite a bit, along with the possibility of some early morning freezing rain on Monday. Rain will be occurring throughout the day on Tuesday.

5. Eau Claire

Eau Claire is seeing quite pleasant conditions, with highs reaching 52°F today. Expect the temperature to dip slightly on Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of rain and snow showers. Over the weekend, it’s going to be much colder, and temperatures will drop down into the teens. However, by Monday conditions begin to warm again as clouds build and the chances for Monday rain increase.

Looking Ahead: Rain And Temperature Swings

Next week will bring a pattern of warmer temperatures, but it also brings increased moisture. Starting Monday, slow-developing weather systems will cause rain across much of Wisconsin, with the heaviest precipitation expected on Tuesday. For that period, temperatures will still be mild, mainly in the 40s and low 50s, with overnight lows perhaps dropping still below freezing, creating the potential for icy patches in some areas.

The public should prepare for wet conditions and maybe some gusty winds from time to time. If travelling during the early morning, be careful of slick roads due to variations in temperature. A warmer pattern is indeed a perfect break from that severe winter freeze, but again, it is a warning that nothing is predictable about early spring weather in Wisconsin.

As February is coming to an end and March is beginning, Wisconsin will be taking a rollercoaster ride between mild temperatures accompanied by an increase in precipitation. Winter is not quite finished; however, we can expect the first signs of spring with daytime temperatures warming into the 40s and 50s.

Predominantly, the rain will be the deciding precipitation throughout next week; however, bits of the wintery mix could occur with a few overnight cold-offs in certain areas.

So watch the local forecasts, and be prepared for changing conditions as Wisconsin goes into early spring.