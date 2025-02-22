Texas Weather Alert: Rain Arrives In DFW Area Saturday, Followed By A Warm And Dry Week

As the winter season continues to bring varied weather conditions across Texas, residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area are bracing for another round of rain this weekend. Following a spell of cold mornings and gradual warming trends, Saturday is expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms before giving way to a warm and dry week ahead.

Previous Weather Reports

The previous weather reports of mid-Feb to 20 Feb are seen as warmer weather conditions that will result in temperatures ranging from 63 as the highest and 38 as the lowest.

On Feb 15, the temperature is expected to be 63 with a low of 4, and this high will continue to lower till this Thursday of 27. While the lowest temperature also dipped from 18 points, that is, 48 on 15 Feb and 30 on Thursday.

Detailed Report

This Saturday has experienced rain in areas that are near and east of I-35 and south of I-20.

The earlier temperature of the palace was warm because of the Gulf Moisture, which brought low clouds and fog to the area.

The rain will be widespread in areas in Waco, Palestine, and Killeen on Saturday night, according to sources from the National Weather Service Fort Worth. Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to see rain with temperature lows that extend to mid-30s easily.

Also, it is expected that the rain showers will also bring the cold front winds in the afternoon easily in the northern part first, and then it will continue to spread across the east and south. This movement of winds tells us that the wind is south-western in direction and is beneficial for both the betterment of the place and will make people feel relieved as well. People will be facing cold chills after the rain showers.

It is expected that the temperature will rise above the 40s or upper 40s to a maximum of mid-50s during the day. The same temperature can vary from the mid-to-upper 30s at night.

There is a slight warning for the drivers to take care of their driving skills on wet roads. Truck drivers are especially advised to take care of their loads while driving.

Today’s Weather Forecast

The highest temperature today is estimated to be 51, with the lowest one touching 36 points. Furthermore, the Sunday temperature is calculated to be in the range of 43 to 63. As of today and the upcoming day, we can easily see that the temperature is rising; this also indicates that the further days are going to be warmer as well.

Upcoming Weather Forecast

The Upcoming weather forecast in Dallas, Texas, will see a significantly warmer temperature in the week. After all, the final week of this month, February, is all set to remain dry, which will offer favourable conditions for outdoor activities like picnics, dating, and open musical concerts.

However, the weather conditions here could be changed; one is advised to follow regular, timely updates from the official website of the Weather Forecast Agencies for exact information on the weather conditions.