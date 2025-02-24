Idaho Winter Weather Alert: Up To 20 Inches Of Snow Expected Through Monday Morning

The National Weather Service (NWS) activated a winter weather alert in most Idaho regions to warn citizens about substantial snow precipitation that would disrupt both mobility and regular activities.

The weather service issued the alert as a component of a robust winter storm system, which will lead to 20 inches of snow throughout multiple state regions, especially in elevated terrain, through Monday morning, February 23, 2025.

Numerous areas located between McCall and Donnelly, along with nearby wooded regions, face the highest snow potential in central and northern Idaho regions. Studies indicate that maximum snow accumulation will occur between late Saturday night and the early hours of Monday, while peak-hour snowfall could reach one inch throughout the affected region.

Travel Warnings Issued

The State of Idaho released an advisory for residents advising against weekend travel because of predicted heavy snowstorms. Roads managed by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will be dangerous across all mountain passages and locations affected by snow drifts. Automobiles should have winter equipment on while potential chain law enforcement may occur during this period.

Under these conditions, we strongly encourage all residents to restrict their travel. Keep your vehicle winter-capable before traveling and keep track of road conditions.

Forecasters expect the enormous storm to release significant snow accumulation supported by intense windy conditions that can produce 30 mph gusts across several regions.

The current conditions produce impaired vision that causes hazardous driving conditions along with added obstacles to snow-clearing operations.

Local Preparations Underway

The local emergency services, together with municipalities, have established preparedness measures to face the upcoming storm events. The leader John Parker from Boise issued warnings to all citizens of this city through public announcements.

Members of Boise City’s Public Works department expect citizens to show patience regarding snow removal activities before municipal authorities maintain appropriate reserves of sand and salt for ice control operations.

Heavy snowfall, along with wind conditions, will likely cause widespread power outages together with local utility firms taking emergency preparations. Idaho Power continues to deploy staff members across areas in danger of losing power supply so response teams can operate at full speed after any power interruption.

Community Outreach And Safety Tips

Organizations from the community have started intensified outreach initiatives to provide resources for all residents, especially those in high-risk categories. Local shelters prepare accommodations to help homeless individuals and people who lack proper residential heating during the storm.

People are strongly motivated to prepare themselves in advance by purchasing items such as non-perishable food alongside water and batteries, as well as essential medications. People need to prepare themselves for unpredictable situations.

Attend weather broadcasts for updates because you should develop plans if power is out or you need shelter, according to Anne Thompson, disaster preparedness coordinator.

Looking Ahead

Meteorologists currently track storm developments for their influence on weather patterns across the subsequent seven-day period after intense snowfall predicted for the next two days. Idahoans need to stay alert by following weather reports since Mother Nature remains unpredictable throughout the winter months.

Individuals need to monitor NWS together with local news media to receive updated warnings about safety procedures and emergency resources throughout the storm process. The critical need for preparation exists in every setting, including driving on the road, staying home, or working in facilities to handle difficult weather conditions.