Syncom Formulations (India) Limited is a pharmaceutical company based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Established in 1988, it manufactures and markets a wide range of healthcare products, including tablets, capsules, injections, syrups, ointments, and inhalers. The company offers over 500 pharmaceutical formulations across various therapeutic areas such as antibiotics, cardiac care, dermatology, gastroenterology, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pediatrics. Syncom Formulations Share Price on NSE as of 14 April 2025 is 16.82 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Syncom Formulations Share

Open: 17.60

High: 17.60

Low: 16.60

Mkt cap: 1.58KCr

P/E ratio: 36.89

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 27.90

52-wk low: 10.95

Syncom Formulations Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Syncom Formulations

Promoter: 50.57%

FII: 0.13%

DII: 0%

Public: 49.3%

Syncom Formulations Share Price Target Tomorrow

Syncom Formulations Share Price Target Years Syncom Formulations Share Price Target Months Syncom Formulations Share Price Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 April ₹20 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 May ₹21 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 June ₹23 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 July ₹24 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 August ₹26 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 September ₹27 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 October ₹28 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 November ₹29 Syncom Formulations Share Price Target 2025 December ₹30

Key Factors Affecting Syncom Formulations Share Price Growth

Here are 6 key factors affecting Syncom Formulations’ share price growth:

1. Strong Demand for Pharma Products

Syncom Formulations makes various pharmaceutical products that are used in India and overseas. If the demand for these products keeps increasing, it can directly support the company’s revenue growth. More demand usually helps the share price go up over time.

2. Export Opportunities in New Countries

The company exports to over 25 countries. If it enters new global markets or expands its presence in existing ones, it can increase sales. A wider global reach often brings better investor confidence, which may help the share price grow.

3. Company’s Profit Growth

Share prices often rise when a company shows steady profit growth. If Syncom keeps its expenses in control while increasing its sales, it can improve its net profit. This financial improvement can attract more investors and push the stock price up.

4. Government Healthcare Policies

Supportive government policies, like schemes that promote generic medicines or export-friendly rules, can benefit the company. On the other hand, strict price control or regulatory hurdles might affect margins. So, policy changes can directly impact share price movements.

5. Competition in the Pharma Sector

The Indian pharma industry is highly competitive. If Syncom manages to stay ahead with better pricing, quality, or distribution, it can protect and grow its market share. Good performance compared to peers is often a positive sign for investors.

6. Stock Market Sentiment and Small Cap Behavior

Since Syncom is a small-cap stock, its price can be more volatile. Positive news, good quarterly results, or general market positivity can quickly lift the price. However, negative sentiment or weak market conditions may affect it faster than larger companies.

Risks and Challenges for Syncom Formulations Share Price

Here are 6 risks and challenges for Syncom Formulations’ share price:

1. Dependence on Export Markets

Syncom earns a good part of its income from exports. If there are issues like international regulations, currency fluctuations, or political instability in export countries, it may affect sales. This can put pressure on profits and share price.

2. Low Liquidity and Volatility

Being a small-cap stock, Syncom’s shares may have low trading volumes. This means fewer buyers and sellers, which can lead to sharp price swings. It can be risky for investors, especially during uncertain market conditions.

3. High Competition in Pharma Industry

There are many pharma companies offering similar products. If Syncom cannot keep up with the competition in terms of quality, pricing, or innovation, it could lose market share. This may impact its growth and investor trust.

4. Regulatory and Compliance Risks

The pharma sector is closely monitored by both Indian and international authorities. Any failure in meeting drug quality standards or legal requirements can lead to penalties, bans, or loss of business — which can badly affect the stock.

5. Raw Material Cost Fluctuations

If the cost of raw materials (like chemicals or packaging) increases, it may reduce Syncom’s profit margins. Since pricing power is often limited in pharma, rising input costs can hurt earnings and lead to a weak share price performance.

6. Uncertain Market Sentiment

Sometimes, even if the company is doing okay, negative news or general weakness in the small-cap or pharma sector can drag the share price down. Investor mood plays a big role, especially in small companies like Syncom.

Read Also:- Zydus Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update