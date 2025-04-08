Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

As of April 8, 2025, Manba Finance Limited’s share price is ₹134.10. Over the past year, the stock has experienced fluctuations, reaching a 52-week high of ₹201.50 on December 6, 2024, and a low of ₹119.00 on March 3, 2025. Currently, there is limited analyst coverage providing specific share price targets for 2025. Manba Finance Share Price on NSE as of 8 April 2025 is 133.00 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Manba Finance Share

Open: 130.50

High: 135.84

Low: 128.72

Mkt cap: 668.18Cr

P/E ratio: 16.78

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 199.80

52-wk low: 119.00

Shareholding Pattern For Manba Finance

Promoter: 74.98%

FII: 2.35%

DII: 0.42%

Public: 22.25%

Manba Finance Share Price Target Tomorrow

Manba Finance Share Price Target Years Manba Finance Share Price Target Months Manba Finance Share Price Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 April ₹140 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 May ₹147 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 June ₹154 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 July ₹160 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 August ₹170 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 September ₹180 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 October ₹190 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 November ₹200 Manba Finance Share Price Target 2025 December ₹210

Key Factors Affecting Manba Finance Share Price Growth

Manba Finance Limited, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) specializing in vehicle financing, has several key factors that can influence its share price growth:​

Robust Financial Performance

The company’s strong financial results significantly impact investor confidence. In the third quarter of FY2025, Manba Finance reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹12.96 crore, marking a substantial year-on-year growth of 168.34%. Such impressive profitability can attract investors and contribute to share price appreciation. Successful Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Manba Finance’s IPO in September 2024 was met with overwhelming investor interest, being oversubscribed 224.05 times. The shares debuted at a 21% premium over the issue price, reflecting strong market confidence. A successful IPO can enhance the company’s market visibility and positively influence its stock performance. Expansion of Dealer Network and Geographic Reach

The company’s extensive network of over 1,100 dealers, including more than 190 electric vehicle (EV) dealers, across multiple states, positions it well for growth. Expanding its presence and partnerships can lead to increased loan disbursements and revenue, potentially boosting the share price. Diversification into Electric Vehicle Financing

By financing new two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and electric vehicles, Manba Finance taps into the growing EV market. This diversification aligns with industry trends and can open new revenue streams, positively impacting the company’s valuation and share price. Asset Under Management (AUM) Growth

As of March 31, 2024, Manba Finance managed assets exceeding ₹930 crore, with 99% dedicated to new vehicle financing. A growing AUM indicates effective business operations and can enhance investor perception, contributing to share price growth. Operational Efficiency and Profit Margins

Maintaining high operating profit margins, such as the 66.63% reported in December 2024, reflects efficient management and cost control. Strong margins can lead to improved profitability, making the company more attractive to investors and potentially driving up the share price.

Risks and Challenges for Manba Finance Share Price

Manba Finance Limited, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) specializing in vehicle financing, faces several risks and challenges that could impact its share price:​

Dependence on Dealer Relationships A significant portion (89.13%) of Manba Finance’s new vehicle loan business is sourced through dealer partnerships. Any deterioration in these relationships could adversely affect loan origination and revenue streams, potentially impacting the share price. Limited Diversification in Loan Portfolio The company’s assets under management (AUM) are heavily concentrated, with 97.90% allocated to new vehicle loans. This lack of diversification exposes Manba Finance to sector-specific risks and may hinder its ability to mitigate downturns in the vehicle financing market, affecting financial stability and investor confidence. Exposure to Credit Risk and Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) Manba Finance’s gross NPAs stand at 4%, higher than some industry peers, and net NPAs have slightly increased from 3.14% in FY23 to 3.16% in FY24. Elevated NPAs can erode profitability and may lead to increased provisioning, which could negatively influence the share price. Competitive Pressure in the NBFC Sector The company operates in a highly competitive environment, facing challenges from other NBFCs, commercial banks, small finance banks, and emerging fintech platforms. Intense competition may pressure profit margins and limit market share expansion, potentially affecting financial performance and share valuation. Potential Impact of Credit Rating Downgrades Manba Finance’s ability to secure favorable borrowing terms is influenced by its credit ratings. Any downgrade could lead to higher borrowing costs and stricter financing conditions, straining profitability and potentially leading to a decline in share price. Negative Cash Flow from Operations The company has reported negative cash flows from operating activities in recent fiscal years. Persistent negative cash flow can challenge Manba Finance’s capacity to fund operations and growth initiatives, raising concerns about financial sustainability and potentially impacting investor sentiment and share price.

