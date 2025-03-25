SAIL Shares Rise Nearly 2% As Co Aims To Raise Production Capacity To 35.65 MTPA By 2031

SAIL shares advanced by 1.6%, their day’s high of Rs 117.25 above BSE. The company operationalizes 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Tasra coking coal mines, Which will increase its crude steel production capacity to 35.65 MTPA by 2031. The company’s production stands at 19.10 MTPA in FY24.

Its facilities are located in Jharkhand, and its aim is to start operations in the second half of 2026.

SAIL fulfills 16% of its coking coal requirement domestically, And it would like to increase the proportion of domestic coking coal in its total consumption

According to the company’s annual report, SAIL consumed 19.37 million tonnes (mt) of coking coal in the financial year 2023-24. Of which 2.45 (mt) was domestically sourced.

As per the past year, SAIL shares have fallen by 10.44%, While their price has increased by 2.08%; in the next 6 months, there has been a decline of 8.7%, and in the last 3 months, there has been a decline of 0.7%, but the price recorded in the last 1 month has increased of 2.31%.

SAIL Prioritises Capacity Expansion And Raw Material Security For FY25

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has started preparations for the transformational year in FY25. To strengthen its presence in the steel industry while focusing strategically on expanding capacity and securing raw material resources, the company said in its FY24 annual report.

The company said it would consider a mix of domestic coal to operate to reduce dependence on imports and protect its profits from supply chain disruptions.

India’s largest steel-making “Maharatna” company is SAIL or Steel Authority of India Limited; it is a public sector enterprise. This company, owned by the Indian government, retains voting control, but the company enjoys essential operational and financial autonomy.

FAQs:-

What Is The Main Role Of The SAILl Company?

The main role of SAIL company is to produce and supply high-quality steel products, which it provides to various sectors, including infrastructure, construction, automobiles, railways, defense, and others.

What Is The Full Form Of The SAIL Company?

Steel Authority of India Limited.

Where Is The Headquarters Of The SAIL Company?

The headquarters of SAIL company is located in the capital of India, New Delhi.