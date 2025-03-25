Ola Electric Shares In Focus As S1 Gen 3 Scooter Deliveries Begin

Ola Electric has commenced deliveries of its S1 Gen 3 electric scooters across India, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion in the Indian EV market. The S1 Gen 3 range includes models like the S1 X, S1 Pro, and S1 Pro Plus, with prices starting from Rs 79,999 for the base S1 X (2kWh) and going up to Rs 1,69,999 for the top-of-the-line S1 Pro+ (5.3kWh) with 4680 Bharat Cell.

Target Price Of Ola Electric shares

As per Trendlyne data, the average target price of the stock is Rs 72, indicating an upside of 28% from the current market price. Ola Electric Mobility shares will be in focus as the company begins deliveries of its S1 Gen 3 scooter range across India.

Performance Ola Electric shares

Ola Electric shares closed at 56 rupees, rising 28.4% on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.73%. There is a 35% fall on the yearly date of the stock. But 50% has been done in the last six months. The company’s market capitalization is Rs 24,700 crore.

Expansion Into The EV Motorcycle Segment

In addition to the new scooter lineup, Ola Electric has also made an entry in the EV motorcycle segment with the help of its Roadster X series. The all-new Roadster X series comes with more than one variant. Its price starts from Rs 74,999 to Rs 1,54,999. It offers an impressive range of 501 km, according to the charge.

With these developments, Ola Electric has expanded its reach to EV technology and made a commitment to India to achieve sustainable mobility.

FAQs:-

What Is The Main Company Of Ola Electric Scooter?

Ola Electric Mobility, established in 2017, is an Indian electric vehicle manufacturing company whose headquarters is located in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Why Is OLA Famous?

Indian Company Ola is the largest mobility platform in India and the world’s largest ride-hailing company, which sells its manufacturing products to more than 250 countries outside India, including India, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand.

How Many Types Of Ola Are There?

Ola S1 X offers 3 variants, namely Ola Electric S1 X 2kWh, Ola Electric S1 X X 3kWh, and Ola Electric S1 X 4kWh.

What Is The Future Of Ola?

According to the company’s prediction, the company will have high growth in the future, and the rate of the company’s stocks will have high growth, whose target price can be ₹130 to ₹180.