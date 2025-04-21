Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

Hira Automobiles Ltd., established in 1989, is a prominent authorized dealership of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, headquartered in Patiala, Punjab. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including the sale of new and used vehicles, after-sales service, spare parts, insurance facilitation, and driving school programs. Operating across multiple locations in Punjab, Hira Automobiles has built a reputation for customer satisfaction and quality service. Hira Automobile Share Price on BOM as of 21 April 2025 is 179.90 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Hira Automobile Share

Open: 179.90

High: 179.90

Low: 179.90

Mkt cap: 49.53Cr

P/E ratio: 86.50

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 179.90

52-wk low: 60.89

Shareholding Pattern For Hira Automobile

Promoter: 95.72%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 4.28%

Hira Automobile Share Price Target Years Hira Automobile Share Price Target Months Hira Automobile Share Price Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 April ₹182 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 May ₹184 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 June ₹186 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 July ₹188 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 August ₹190 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 September ₹192 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 October ₹194 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 November ₹196 Hira Automobile Share Price Target 2025 December ₹200

Key Factors Affecting Hira Automobile Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that influence the share price growth of Hira Automobiles Ltd:

1. Revenue and Profit Trends

Hira Automobiles Ltd has experienced fluctuations in its revenue and profit figures. For instance, in Q3 2024–25, the company reported a net profit of ₹0.15 crore, which was a decline of 46.43% compared to the same period last year. Such variations in financial performance can impact investor confidence and, consequently, the share price.

2. Operating Profit Margins

The company’s operating profit margin has shown variability. In Q3 2024–25, the margin was 4.61%, indicating a decrease from previous periods. Changes in profit margins can affect the company’s overall profitability and influence its stock price.

3. Market Valuation

Hira Automobiles Ltd’s stock is currently trading at a relatively high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 86.45, suggesting that the market may consider the stock overvalued. High valuation metrics can lead to increased volatility and potential corrections in the share price.

4. Debt Levels

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, indicating a high level of debt relative to equity. Elevated debt levels can raise concerns about financial stability and may affect investor perception, influencing the share price.

5. Seasonal Performance Patterns

Historically, Hira Automobiles Ltd has shown positive returns in April, with a maximum positive change of 59.74% in 2024. Understanding such seasonal trends can help investors anticipate potential stock price movements.

6. Industry and Economic Factors

As a dealer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hira Automobiles Ltd’s performance is closely tied to the automotive industry’s health and broader economic conditions. Factors such as consumer demand, supply chain issues, and economic policies can impact the company’s performance and, in turn, its share price.

Risks and Challenges for Hira Automobile Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could affect Hira Automobiles Ltd’s share price:

1. High Debt Levels

Hira Automobiles Ltd has a significant debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, indicating that the company relies heavily on debt to finance its operations. High debt levels can increase financial risk, especially if the company faces challenges in servicing its debt, which may negatively impact investor confidence and the share price.

2. Low Profit Margins

The company’s profit margins have been relatively low, with a return on equity of 4.95% and a return on assets of 0.66%. Low profitability can limit the company’s ability to reinvest in growth opportunities and may deter potential investors, affecting the share price.

3. Volatile Earnings

Hira Automobiles Ltd has experienced fluctuations in its earnings, with a profit after tax of ₹0.68 crore in FY 2024, representing a decline of 9.59% compared to the previous year. Earnings volatility can create uncertainty for investors, leading to potential declines in the share price.​

4. Overvaluation Concerns

The company’s stock is currently trading at a high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 86.45, suggesting that it may be overvalued compared to its earnings. Overvaluation can lead to price corrections if the market adjusts investor expectations, potentially impacting the share price negatively.​

5. Limited Revenue Growth

Hira Automobiles Ltd has reported a modest year-on-year revenue growth of 5.33% in FY 2024, down from 10.99% in FY 2023. Slower revenue growth can signal challenges in expanding the business, which may affect investor perceptions and the share price.

6. Liquidity Issues

The company’s quick ratio is 0.75, indicating potential liquidity concerns. Adequate liquidity is essential for meeting short-term obligations; without it, the company may face financial strain, which could negatively influence the share price.

