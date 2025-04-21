ITD Cementation Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

ITD Cementation India Limited is a prominent Indian construction and civil engineering company with a legacy dating back to 1931. Originally established as a branch of The Cementation Company Ltd, UK, it became an independent entity in 1978, known as Cemindia Company Limited. Over the decades, the company has undergone several name changes, reflecting its evolving ownership and expansion, and is currently recognized as ITD Cementation India Limited since 2005. ITD Cementation Share Price on NSE as of 21 April 2025 is 534.05 INR.

Current Market Overview Of ITD Cementation Share

Open: 530.00

High: 537.55

Low: 520.35

Mkt cap: 9.14KCr

P/E ratio: 26.30

Div yield: 0.32%

52-wk high: 694.30

52-wk low: 337.05

Shareholding Pattern For ITD Cementation

Promoter: 46.63%

FII: 17.04%

DII: 2.61%

Public: 33.71%

ITD Cementation Share Price Target Years ITD Cementation Share Price Target Months ITD Cementation Share Price ITD Cementation Share Price Target 2025 April ₹550 ITD Cementation Share Price Target 2025 May ₹570 ITD Cementation Share Price Target 2025 June ₹590 ITD Cementation Share Price Target 2025 July ₹610 ITD Cementation Share Price Target 2025 August ₹630 ITD Cementation Share Price Target 2025 September ₹650 ITD Cementation Share Price Target 2025 October ₹670 ITD Cementation Share Price Target 2025 November ₹690 ITD Cementation Share Price Target 2025 December ₹700

Key Factors Affecting ITD Cementation Share Price Growth

​Here are six key factors influencing the growth of ITD Cementation India’s share price;

1. Strong Financial Performance

In the fiscal year 2023–24, ITD Cementation India reported a significant increase in its financial metrics. The company’s total operating income rose by 52% year-over-year to ₹7,718 crore, and its net profit more than doubled to ₹274 crore. Such robust financial results indicate healthy business operations, which can positively influence investor confidence and, consequently, the share price.

2. Robust Order Book

As of March 31, 2024, the company had a consolidated order book worth ₹19,918 crore. A strong order book suggests a steady flow of upcoming projects, ensuring revenue visibility and operational stability. This can be a positive indicator for potential investors looking at the company’s future growth prospects.

3. Positive Earnings Outlook

Analysts anticipate a 58% increase in ITD Cementation India’s earnings over the next few years. Such optimistic projections reflect expectations of continued business growth and profitability, which can attract more investors and support share price appreciation.

4. Consistent Revenue Growth

The company has demonstrated consistent revenue growth, with a 61.33% increase reported recently. Sustained revenue growth indicates effective business strategies and market demand for the company’s services, contributing to a favorable investment outlook.

5. Improved Profit Margins

In the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25, ITD Cementation India’s net profit margin increased to 3.86%, marking a 0.14% rise from the same period the previous year. Improved profit margins suggest better cost management and operational efficiency, which can enhance overall profitability and investor appeal.

6. Conservative Financial Management

The company maintains a conservative financial approach, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17x. Low debt levels indicate prudent financial management, reducing financial risk and potentially making the company more attractive to risk-averse investors.

Risks and Challenges for ITD Cementation Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact ITD Cementation India’s share price:

1. Concentration of Revenue Sources

A significant portion of ITD Cementation’s revenue comes from a limited number of clients. This concentration risk means that losing a major client or facing delays in payments from them could adversely affect the company’s financial stability and, consequently, its share price.

2. Volatility in Commodity Prices

The company’s operations are sensitive to fluctuations in the prices of raw materials like cement, steel, and fuel. Rising costs of these commodities can erode profit margins and impact overall profitability, which may negatively influence investor sentiment and share price.

3. Declining Order Book

ITD Cementation has experienced a reduction in its order book from ₹22,000 crore to below ₹18,000 crore. A shrinking order book may signal a slowdown in new project acquisitions, potentially leading to reduced future revenues and affecting the company’s growth prospects.

4. Margin Pressures

The company faces challenges related to declining profit margins, particularly on certain projects. These margin pressures can result from increased competition, rising input costs, or project-specific issues, which may impact overall profitability and investor confidence.

5. Exposure to Construction Sector Risks

As a construction and infrastructure company, ITD Cementation is inherently exposed to risks such as project delays, regulatory changes, and environmental concerns. These factors can disrupt operations, increase costs, and affect the company’s ability to deliver projects on time, potentially impacting its financial performance and share price. ​

6. Overvaluation Concerns

Analysts have noted that ITD Cementation’s stock is currently trading at a price slightly above its intrinsic value. If the market corrects this overvaluation, the share price may experience downward pressure, especially if the company’s financial performance doesn’t meet investor expectations.

