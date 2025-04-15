Abbott Laboratories Stock Price Prediction 2025 – Share Market Update

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois. Founded in 1888, it operates in over 160 countries and focuses on four main areas: medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and branded generic pharmaceuticals.​ Abbott Laboratories Share Price on NSE as of 15 April 2025 is 127.96 USD.

Current Market Overview Of Abbott Laboratories Share

Open: 127.00

High: 128.50

Low: 126.84

Mkt cap: 22.19KCr

P/E ratio: 16.69

Div yield: 1.84%

52-wk high: 141.23

52-wk low: 99.71

Abbott Laboratories Share Price Chart

Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target Tomorrow

Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target Years Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target Months Abbott Laboratories Share Price Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 April $131 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 May $132 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 June $133 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 July $134 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 August $135 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 September $136 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 October $137 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 November $139 Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025 December $141

Key Factors Affecting Abbott Laboratories Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors influencing the share price growth of Abbott Laboratories:

1. Strong Performance in Medical Devices

Abbott’s medical devices division has shown impressive growth, particularly in diabetes care. In the fourth quarter of 2024, sales in this segment increased by 14% year-over-year, driven by a 20.6% rise in diabetes device sales, including a 22.8% increase in continuous glucose monitors like the FreeStyle Libre.

2. Expansion in Diagnostics Business

The company’s diagnostics segment continues to expand, with increased global demand for its routine diagnostic tests. Rapid diagnostics sales, excluding COVID-19 testing, grew by 16% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand for respiratory disease tests and other diagnostic solutions. ​Nasdaq+1MarketWatch+1

3. Growth in Nutrition Products

Abbott’s nutrition business has experienced consistent growth, particularly in adult nutrition products like Ensure and Glucerna. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the nutrition segment reported 7.1% organic growth, supported by an 11.4% increase in adult nutrition sales. ​Nasdaq

4. Positive Financial Outlook

The company has raised its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting confidence in its financial performance. For 2025, Abbott expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.05 and $5.25, surpassing previous projections. This optimistic outlook can boost investor confidence and positively impact the share price.

5. Diversified Business Portfolio

Abbott’s diversified portfolio across medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and established pharmaceuticals helps mitigate risks associated with reliance on a single segment. This balanced approach provides stability and resilience, contributing to steady share price growth.​

6. Innovation and Product Development

Continuous investment in research and development has led to innovative products, such as the FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system. These advancements not only meet evolving healthcare needs but also strengthen Abbott’s market position, supporting long-term share price appreciation.​

Risks and Challenges for Abbott Laboratories Share Price

Here are 6 key risks and challenges that could affect Abbott Laboratories’ share price:

1. Regulatory and Compliance Risks

Abbott operates in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, which is heavily regulated. Any delays in product approvals, changes in health regulations, or failure to meet compliance standards can impact its ability to launch or sell products. These issues may lead to fines or reputational damage, affecting investor confidence and the stock price.

2. Product Recalls or Safety Concerns

If any of Abbott’s products—especially medical devices or nutritional items—face safety issues or quality problems, it could lead to recalls. Recalls not only increase costs but also hurt the company’s reputation, possibly leading to lawsuits and a drop in sales, which can negatively affect the share price.

3. Foreign Exchange and Global Market Exposure

A large portion of Abbott’s revenue comes from international markets. This makes the company sensitive to foreign currency fluctuations. If the U.S. dollar strengthens or if global markets face economic slowdowns, it could reduce the company’s earnings from overseas and put pressure on the stock.

4. Patent Expirations and Competition

Abbott faces constant pressure from generic drug makers and other healthcare companies. If the patents for some of its key products expire or competitors launch similar or better products, Abbott may lose market share. This can impact both revenue and long-term growth potential.

5. Rising Costs and Inflation

Rising raw material prices, labor costs, and supply chain disruptions can increase expenses. If Abbott is unable to pass on these higher costs to customers through pricing, its profit margins could shrink, making the stock less attractive to investors.

6. Dependence on Key Products for Growth

While Abbott is diversified, a significant portion of its revenue comes from a few major products like the FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system. Overdependence on a few successful items creates a risk—any decline in demand or a better alternative entering the market could hurt earnings and stock performance.

Read Also:- Zen Technologies Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update