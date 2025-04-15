Abbott Laboratories Stock Price Prediction 2025 – Share Market Update
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois. Founded in 1888, it operates in over 160 countries and focuses on four main areas: medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Abbott Laboratories Share Price on NSE as of 15 April 2025 is 127.96 USD.
Current Market Overview Of Abbott Laboratories Share
- Open: 127.00
- High: 128.50
- Low: 126.84
- Mkt cap: 22.19KCr
- P/E ratio: 16.69
- Div yield: 1.84%
- 52-wk high: 141.23
- 52-wk low: 99.71
Abbott Laboratories Share Price Chart
Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target Tomorrow
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target Years
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target Months
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025
|April
|$131
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025
|May
|$132
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025
|June
|$133
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025
|July
|$134
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025
|August
|$135
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025
|September
|$136
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025
|October
|$137
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025
|November
|$139
|Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target 2025
|December
|$141
Key Factors Affecting Abbott Laboratories Share Price Growth
Here are six key factors influencing the share price growth of Abbott Laboratories:
1. Strong Performance in Medical Devices
Abbott’s medical devices division has shown impressive growth, particularly in diabetes care. In the fourth quarter of 2024, sales in this segment increased by 14% year-over-year, driven by a 20.6% rise in diabetes device sales, including a 22.8% increase in continuous glucose monitors like the FreeStyle Libre.
2. Expansion in Diagnostics Business
The company’s diagnostics segment continues to expand, with increased global demand for its routine diagnostic tests. Rapid diagnostics sales, excluding COVID-19 testing, grew by 16% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand for respiratory disease tests and other diagnostic solutions. Nasdaq+1MarketWatch+1
3. Growth in Nutrition Products
Abbott’s nutrition business has experienced consistent growth, particularly in adult nutrition products like Ensure and Glucerna. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the nutrition segment reported 7.1% organic growth, supported by an 11.4% increase in adult nutrition sales. Nasdaq
4. Positive Financial Outlook
The company has raised its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting confidence in its financial performance. For 2025, Abbott expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.05 and $5.25, surpassing previous projections. This optimistic outlook can boost investor confidence and positively impact the share price.
5. Diversified Business Portfolio
Abbott’s diversified portfolio across medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and established pharmaceuticals helps mitigate risks associated with reliance on a single segment. This balanced approach provides stability and resilience, contributing to steady share price growth.
6. Innovation and Product Development
Continuous investment in research and development has led to innovative products, such as the FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system. These advancements not only meet evolving healthcare needs but also strengthen Abbott’s market position, supporting long-term share price appreciation.
Risks and Challenges for Abbott Laboratories Share Price
Here are 6 key risks and challenges that could affect Abbott Laboratories’ share price:
1. Regulatory and Compliance Risks
Abbott operates in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, which is heavily regulated. Any delays in product approvals, changes in health regulations, or failure to meet compliance standards can impact its ability to launch or sell products. These issues may lead to fines or reputational damage, affecting investor confidence and the stock price.
2. Product Recalls or Safety Concerns
If any of Abbott’s products—especially medical devices or nutritional items—face safety issues or quality problems, it could lead to recalls. Recalls not only increase costs but also hurt the company’s reputation, possibly leading to lawsuits and a drop in sales, which can negatively affect the share price.
3. Foreign Exchange and Global Market Exposure
A large portion of Abbott’s revenue comes from international markets. This makes the company sensitive to foreign currency fluctuations. If the U.S. dollar strengthens or if global markets face economic slowdowns, it could reduce the company’s earnings from overseas and put pressure on the stock.
4. Patent Expirations and Competition
Abbott faces constant pressure from generic drug makers and other healthcare companies. If the patents for some of its key products expire or competitors launch similar or better products, Abbott may lose market share. This can impact both revenue and long-term growth potential.
5. Rising Costs and Inflation
Rising raw material prices, labor costs, and supply chain disruptions can increase expenses. If Abbott is unable to pass on these higher costs to customers through pricing, its profit margins could shrink, making the stock less attractive to investors.
6. Dependence on Key Products for Growth
While Abbott is diversified, a significant portion of its revenue comes from a few major products like the FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system. Overdependence on a few successful items creates a risk—any decline in demand or a better alternative entering the market could hurt earnings and stock performance.
