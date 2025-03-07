Winter Storm Alert: Travel Hazardous In Colorado & Utah With Snowfall Exceeding 20 Inches

The current severe winter storm is hitting Colorado and Utah, as meteorologists expect more than 20 inches of snow to accumulate in specific areas. The winter storm advisories and warnings issued by the National Weather Service span from now until Friday.

Expectation Of Heavy Snowfall And Strong Winds

Areas like the Elk Mountains and the Central mountain valleys of Colorado are expected to experience 10 to 20 inches of heavy snow and gusty winds exceeding 55 mph of speed from Wednesday until Friday morning. The area of Colorado High Country above 9,000 feet elevation in Summit and Grand counties can also face snow totals ranging between 4 to 10 inches with wind speeds reaching 55 mph.

The Wasatch Back region extending from Park City to Heber City and Huntsville may face snow accumulation between 2 to 10 inches before Friday noon. Starting early Friday morning, the Bear Lake and the Bear River Valley region may experience at most 5 inches of snow accumulation.

SKI Resorts: Affected During Tough Times

Ski resorts that are equipped to receive and face heavy snow accumulations in both areas. Alta Ski Area in Utah predicts the morning from March 4 to March 9 may bring a total of 15 to 26 inches of snowfall.

Safety Recommendations

The local authorities recommend that everyone follow the weather reports closely but maintain safety precautions.

According to the National Weather Service in Colorado, people should drive carefully and reduce their speed. They can also check the state transport websites for up-to-date information about road conditions.

Travelers in Utah must carefully examine road conditions on the state transportation sites, as well as dangerous weather conditions. Conditions like snowdrifts and ice on the road can be fatal.

Residents must make preparations for power interruptions by gathering sufficient resources to sustain themselves through storm durations.

Hazardous Travel Conditions

The storm will generate dangerous driving conditions in both states. The dangerous combination of slippery roads, dangerous bridges, and overpasses in the areas of Colorado may make many driving conditions unsafe for multiple motorists.

Utah can face cases of slippery pavement and limited visibility because of the weather.