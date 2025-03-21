Why Is Hindustan Aeronautics Looking Attractive On Charts After A Double-Digit Fall From Highs?

The leading aerospace and defense company in India Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) currently attracts investor and analyst interest based on its stock market technical indications.

The share value of HAL has shown indications of rehabilitation after decreasing substantially from when it initially reached its peak point.

Recent Stock Performance

The stock market correction of HAL’S shares has reached 36 per cent after reaching its previous high point. Current market prices of the stock have reached the vital support level between ₹3,700 and ₹3,730. Technical analysts detect that support zones generate bullish reversal possibilities when these zones appear in the market.

According to market analysis, the stock has decreased almost 36% since reaching its peak value. Currently at a good support area CMP 3700-3730. Professionals project that the stock will reach the 4800-5000 level sometime in the upcoming days.

Technical Indicators And Analysis

Technical market indicators indicate HAL stock could experience a price increase based on current signals.

The stock generates favourable outlook signals because both its short-term and long-term moving averages indicate a buy position. The upward position of the long-term average over the short-term average creates a general sell signal for the stock. The stock has support at ₹3,492.83 and ₹3,516.02 levels, which serve as indicator points for potential sell signals.

Oscillatory indicators for HAL display neutral standing at the present time while maintaining an equilibrium between technical rating signals. The stock position shows a balanced state, which indicates that future growth will not face strong market resistance since the stock remains within optimal buying and selling ranges.

Market Sentiment And Analyst Perspectives

The stock market shows positive expectations about HAL even though it has experienced recent market downturns.

The market research group projects positive ratings on HAL due to the robust development pattern of India’s military industry. Elara Capital recommends buying shares at ₹5,160, and JP Morgan has set their target at ₹5,135.

HAL forecasts that its order book will expand from ₹1.3 lakh crore to ₹2.5 trillion throughout FY26 as the company expects growing market demand and future revenue streams.