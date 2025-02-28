West Virginia Weekend Weather: Cold Start To March With Rain Showers And Gusty Winds

Residents of West Virginia need to take precautions against mixed winter weather, which will affect the state during this upcoming weekend of March. The region will encounter a cold front that will initiate rain showers together with powerful wind gusts while lowering the atmospheric temperatures.

The first weekend of March will introduce frigid temperatures, which will combine with rain showers and forceful winds throughout the state.

Weather Overview

The first day of March will begin with cold temperatures that will lower to between 40 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit throughout Saturday. The weather forecast predicts nighttime temperatures will fall to around 25 degrees Fahrenheit before the arrival of weekend temperatures. The approaching cold front will activate rain showers, which will primarily affect western areas of the state.

Friday Evening

The entire day of Friday will stay mostly overcast before rain arrives during the late evening hours. Nighttime rain will produce light to moderate showers that will result in a minimum precipitation accumulation of a few tenths of an inch.

The expected wind speed will rise to 20 miles per hour to create a cooling effect on the air conditions.

Saturday Forecast

The Saturday meteorological conditions will feature scattered rain precipitation, mainly occurring during the early morning hours. Light drizzle will prevail throughout the day, although the precipitation intensity will decrease until the afternoon brings occasional rain.

The first part of the day brings rain showers that occur while the temperatures stay between 30 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Single showers will appear throughout the afternoon period. The high-temperature forecast for this day falls short of the 45s mark, creating one of the coldest days this month.

Gusts will remain strong during the time of rain and can reach between 30 and 35 miles per hour across various regions. The local population should exercise caution because unstable tree branches, along with rubble, may drop from the sky.

Sunday Outlook

The upcoming Sunday will continue with cool conditions but temperatures will start healing up. The weather development throughout Sunday will include clearing cloud cover, which will lead to afternoon sun exposure. Yet outdoor visitors must keep layered winter clothing because the morning temperatures will stay close to thirty degrees Fahrenheit.

Temperature predictions indicate that Sunday will feature maximum readings between 45 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which will provide some protection from the cold conditions.

Most parts of the region stay dry, with isolated shower possibilities that target the western foothill area. People must keep themselves ready for sudden changes in meteorological conditions.

A slight decrease in wind speed will happen, but expected gusts could exceed 25 miles per hour, thus producing chillier conditions than actual measured temperatures.

Preparing For The Weekend

Many people across West Virginia need to take precautions during variable weather conditions before their weekend begins. These suggestions will help you enjoy the cold weather conditions:

Wear a protective jacket together with a hat and gloves if you intend to spend time outdoors. The high-wind warning makes it wise to schedule outdoor activities during the late parts of Saturday or Sunday when forecasted improvements in conditions are expected. Maintain constant weather updates from local sources since conditions will alter rapidly due to windy changes and rainfall probabilities.

The Road Ahead

The weather outlook this past weekend shows a combination of conditions for early March. A following weather system may cause rain during the middle of the week while temperatures anticipate a weeklong upward trend.

Early March weather in West Virginia brings cold conditions along with wet periods and windy conditions this weekend. During our spring shift, it is essential to stay responsive to changes in the weather system. Warm up and celebrate the upcoming month while February steps into the past.