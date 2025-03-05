Louisiana & Texas Flood Warnings: Rising Rivers Threaten Homes Until March 10

Louisiana and Texas have been given threat warnings against the floods as the level of river water has risen through this week. The weather official reported this in the midst of the celebration of Mardi Gras, with blizzard warnings in the region. The Southern and the Central United States have been given the warnings so far.

In New Orleans, officials have rushed to reschedule Mardi Gras Day events, and the parade routes have also been shortened to avoid the destructive nature of the weather.

Detailed Report

In the cities of Louisiana and Texas, a high warning is in effect for the city from 9 am to 9 pm on Tuesday as winds are supposed to have the chilling speed of 20 to 30 miles per hour, which could be pushed to 50 miles per hour.

On Tuesday morning, a tornado watch was issued in the parts of Texas and Oklahoma till 5 am, in which nearly 3 million people were affected.

Impact On Mardi Gras

Officials in New Orleans are bound to keep a close watch on the coming storms. Police have ensured that the hundreds of participants and dozens of floats are moved accordingly till this Tuesday before winds pick up.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said on Monday, “Parading is over at 11:30 am”. She also warned that she would pull the plug on the festivals going on entirely to ensure public safety in the region.

Other Affected Areas

Cities like Shreveport, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, will have a wind speed of 74 miles per hour and hail as well. These storms are likely to result in heavy showers in the region, which could be 3 inches high as predicted.

In eastern Texas to western Georgia, as well as in the northern part of Missouri, a slight severe warning had been issued to bring isolated tornadoes with gusty winds that hail over Memphis, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Atlanta, Dallas, St. Louis, and Kansas City.

Future Weather Report

In the later weather of the same place, the storm is supposed to increase its intensity as it moves toward eastern directions to threaten the Lower Mississippi River valley with strong tornados, gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. These storms are expected to last till the night of Tuesday, which could be a nightmare for residents living in that particular region.

The definite time for the weather to be normal can’t be determined as of now, but this severe weather condition is expected to remain till Wednesday night. The people living in the region are expected to keep an eye on the updates on the weather report for timely information. The residents have been given enough warnings about the extreme weather conditions so far.