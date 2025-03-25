Apollo Hospitals Shares In Focus As Subsidiary Raises Stake In Keimed For Rs 625 Crore

In a regulatory filing, Apollo Hospitals said its board had approved the acquisition of 11.2% of Keimed’s continued and paid-up share capital by AHL in two tranches.

This purchase will be made from related party Shobna Kamineni for Rs 625.43 crore. As per the terms of a blueprint agreement executed between AHL, Keymed, and Keymed shareholders, Keymed will invest Rs 99.99 crore as its first investment.

Apollo Hospitals Q3 Earnings

Apollo Hospitals recorded a 52% year-on-year growth in its consolidated profit to Rs 372 crore for the December 2024 quarter, driven by high sales. In the same period of last fiscal year, the company earned a good profit of Rs 245 crore.

Impact On Apollo Hospitals Shares

Market Reaction: Initially, Apollo Hospitals shares experienced a significant decline following the announcement of the stake sale to Advent International, partly due to the valuation being lower than expected.

Long-term Prospects: Despite short-term volatility, analysts view the integration with Keimed positively, as it enhances Apollo’s supply chain capabilities and digital health ecosystem.

Target Price Of Apollo Hospitals Shares

According to Trendlyne data, the average target price of the stock is Rs 7,814, which is 18% higher than the current market price. The consensus recommendation of 29 analysts for this stock is buy.

Technically, the relative strength index of the stock is at 63.3. According to the trendline, an RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while above 70 is overbought. MACD is at -101.1, which is below the center line; this is a bearish indicator.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals are trading above their 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but remain below the 100-day, 150-day, and 200-day SMAs.

Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited is India’s healthcare company. This multinational private company is based in Chennai, which is the largest private hospital network in India, with 71 hospitals.

