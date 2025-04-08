Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) is a key player in India’s natural gas distribution sector. Analyst projections for its share price in 2025 vary significantly. Some forecasts suggest a target range between ₹1,100 and ₹1,200, based on anticipated growth and expansion plans. Conversely, other analyses predict a potential decline, with estimates around ₹408.40 by May 2025. Adani Total Gas Share Price on NSE as of 8 April 2025 is 587.05 INR.

Current Market Overview Of Adani Total Gas Share

Open: 587.65

High: 590.00

Low: 575.50

Mkt cap: 64.56KCr

P/E ratio: 96.73

Div yield: 0.043%

52-wk high: 1,190.00

52-wk low: 532.60

Adani Total Gas Share Price Chart

Shareholding Pattern For Adani Total Gas

Promoter: 74.8%

FII: 13.06%

DII: 6.27%

Public: 5.86%

Adani Total Gas Share Price Target Tomorrow

Adani Total Gas Share Price Target Years Adani Total Gas Share Price Target Months Adani Total Gas Share Price Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 April ₹700 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 May ₹900 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1100 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1300 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1500 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1600 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1700 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1800 Adani Total Gas Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2000

Key Factors Affecting Adani Total Gas Share Price Growth

​Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) is a significant player in India’s energy sector, focusing on natural gas distribution and related services. Several key factors influence the growth of its share price:​

Financial Performance and Profitability

ATGL’s financial health is a primary driver of its share price. In the fiscal year ending March 2024, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹668 crore, marking a 22% year-on-year increase. Additionally, the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew by 27% during the same period. Consistent profitability and robust financial metrics can enhance investor confidence and positively impact the share price. Expansion of Infrastructure and Customer Base

The growth of ATGL’s infrastructure directly affects its market reach and revenue potential. By the end of FY2024, the company expanded its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station network to 547 stations and increased its domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to 820,000 households. Such expansions can lead to higher sales volumes and bolster the share price. Strategic Partnerships and Funding

Collaborations and financial backing play a crucial role in ATGL’s growth. In September 2024, the company secured a $375 million global financing deal, the largest in the city gas distribution sector, with participation from international lenders like BNP Paribas and DBS Bank. This funding supports infrastructure development and can positively influence the share price. Government Policies and Regulatory Environment

Government initiatives and regulations significantly impact ATGL’s operations. For instance, in January 2025, the government increased the allocation of Administered Pricing Mechanism (APM) gas to the company by 20%, stabilizing retail prices and potentially enhancing profitability. Favorable policies can create a conducive environment for growth, positively affecting the share price. Market Demand and Sales Volume

The demand for natural gas influences ATGL’s performance. In the third quarter of FY2025, the company experienced a 19% increase in CNG sales and an 8% rise in PNG sales, contributing to a 12.6% growth in revenue. Sustained demand growth can lead to higher revenues and support share price appreciation. Operational Efficiency and Cost Management

Effective management of operational costs is vital for maintaining profitability. In FY2024, ATGL’s operating profit increased by 26.4% year-on-year, with operating profit margins improving to 27.1% from 21.8% the previous year. Enhanced efficiency can lead to better financial outcomes and positively influence the share price.

Risks and Challenges for Adani Total Gas Share Price

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) faces several risks and challenges that could impact its share price:​

Regulatory and Legal Challenges

ATGL has encountered regulatory disputes, such as challenging the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) authorization decisions for certain geographical areas. These legal proceedings can delay expansion plans and introduce uncertainty, potentially affecting investor confidence and share price stability. Fluctuations in Gas Procurement Costs

The company has experienced increased gas procurement costs due to reduced government supplies, leading to a 20% drop in third-quarter profits. Such cost fluctuations can strain profitability and may negatively influence the share price. High Valuation Concerns

Analyses suggest that ATGL’s stock might be overvalued by approximately 77%, with an intrinsic value estimated at ₹135.98 compared to the current market price of ₹584.70. High valuations can lead to market corrections, posing a risk to the share price. Exposure to Group-Level Financial Risks

As part of the Adani Group, ATGL may be affected by the conglomerate’s overall financial health. Reports indicate that the Adani Group has a substantial corporate debt of around $30 billion, which could have indirect implications for ATGL’s financial stability and share price. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Risks

While ATGL has strong management of ESG material risks, its medium exposure to industry-specific ESG issues requires continuous monitoring. Any negative developments in ESG practices could impact the company’s reputation and investor sentiment, potentially affecting the share price. Market Competition and Operational Costs

The company faces challenges in balancing operational costs and consumer pricing amid fluctuating gas prices. Intense competition in the natural gas sector can pressure profit margins, influencing financial performance and share price.

Read Also:- MTNL Share Price Target 2025 – Share Market Update