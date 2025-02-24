Wyoming Winter Weather Alert: Up To 18 Inches Of Snow Expected By Monday In Teton And Yellowstone

A major winter storm might affect western Wyoming. The storm can affect areas including Teton and Yellowstone. The latest weather forecasts indicate significant snowfall and complicated transportation conditions until February 24th, 2025. Upto 18 inches of snowfall is expected by Monday in these areas, according to NWS.

Winter Weather Advisory Details

From 4:00 AM until 11:00 AM MST on Monday, the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming, has declared a Winter Weather Advisory for Yellowstone National Park.

The advisory estimates precipitation will reach between 3 and 8 inches across the park territory, and southern areas like the Pitchstone Plateau will accumulate 10 to 18 inches of heavy snowfall. Blowing and drifting snow will become a risk because wind gusts are expected to exceed 40 mph, and isolated gusts might reach up to 50 mph.

Impact On Travel

This snowstorm and powerful wind gusts can result in dangerous travel situations, most severely affecting backcountry regions. The conditions are not suitable for traveling longer distances as the roads might be slippery due to snow accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, individuals should operate their vehicles at reduced speed while using extra care.

All travelers should maintain emergency supplies, including flares, flashlights, water, and food for their automobiles during trips. Snowfall predictions are accessible through the NWS Riverton office’s winter weather page. Individuals can check the Wyoming Department of Transportation website for updated information about active road conditions. Citizens must avoid unnecessary travel in severe conditions for their safety.

Local Forecasts

According to NWS, Light snow will accumulate in Jackson, Wyoming, as the temperature will be around 33 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius). According to meteorological predictions for Monday, February 24, visibility will be limited by cloud cover that will gradually shift to rain and snowfall during the daytime.

The temperatures can be as high as 42°F (5°C) and as low as 30 °F (-1 °C) in the mentioned areas.

Yellowstone National Park predicted cloudy weather conditions with 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius). The Monday weather predictions show mostly cloud-filled skies combined with advancing rain and snow showers that could reach a high temperature of 37°F (3°C) but drop to a low temperature of 23°F (-5°C).

Safety Recommendations

The areas are in high proximity to road accidents, health complications, and other issues related to high snowfall. The following actions must be taken by residents and visitors residing in the affected zones for their safety:

Everyone should use local news and official weather broadcasting channels to keep updated with current weather reports.

Children must not be allowed to roam and play in the chilling weather outside for longer durations for their safety and health.

Extra emergency supplies of food, water, and other required items must be inside every household, as home food delivery services might be closed due to the severe climate

. Citizens must avoid all nonessential movements because of the advisory conditions. Keeping any trusted person informed while traveling in this severe weather is recommended.

Equip your vehicles with emergency supplies containing blankets, food, water, and a flashlight.

Citizens must wear clothing in thick layers to stay insulated from the cold temperature variations and possible elements during the advisory.

People who follow these recommendations and stay aware of the weather conditions will face winter storm challenges with greater safety.

Areas near Yellowstone and Teton are very close to experiencing heavy snowfall of about 18 inches. Citizens are required to pay attention to the guidelines and precautions. NWS has predicted severe conditions for traveling, and it should be avoided as much as possible by the citizens.

Until 24th February 2025, extra alertness and care are required by the citizens for their safety in these areas affected by high snowfall.