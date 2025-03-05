Rain To Snow: Winter Weather Returns To Illinois On Friday

Chicago has been impacted by a major winter storm and the surrounding areas are also affected as well. Heavy snow and dangerous traveling conditions are witnessed in the regions and the nearby residents are warned against this condition well.

Detailed Report

From 4:30 am Friday till Saturday, the winter storm warning has been issued for most of the parts of Chicago and nearby areas. The storm is predicted to begin on Friday morning with heavy snowfall across northern Illinois, which has been intensified throughout the day. Areas under the north of I-80 in Illinois and I-90 are expected to witness a snowfall rate of over 1 inch per hour on a Friday morning.

Further, Friday evening has been depicted as the time when the impact and intercity weather conditions are going to get worse day by day through early Saturday.

Snowfall Amounts

Western and the northern suburbs of Chicago can witness snowfall of about 6 to 10 inches, with some areas ranging to 8 inches or more. Suburbs south of the city are expected to get three to six inches of the same snow.

Central and Southern Illinois would be in less danger from the snow this time and have lower snowfall rates.

Northern Illinois is expected to get the highest snowfall, and the worst impacted areas could be Interstates 290 and 88, which are away from the lake.

Affected Nearby Areas

These snowfalls are the result of the chilled winds that are to follow from the Eastern side of the city. These strong easterly winds will shift to very strong westerly winds late Friday nights, it can also gust to forty-five to fifty miles per hour rates as well.

It can cause blowing and drifting snow in the affected areas as well. Central and Southern Illinois are expected to get less affected by this winter system of chilled winds.

Future Warnings

In this hazardous condition, traveling should be avoided at any cost. The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds can be dangerous for any human life who travels at this time. The National Weather Service informed us that the strong winds could bring down tree branches, which could make the traveling experience unfavorable.

In the end, the residents are requested to look for the actual weather updates from the official sources to get timely and trusted weather updates.

This winter storm is a threat to the Chicago area and most of Illinois as well. Residents are advised to be completely informed about the timely weather reports. They are also advised to be prepared for power cuts in the region. These dangerous conditions are expected to last through this weekend and could be extended till early next week.